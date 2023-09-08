RIL, NVIDIA join hands to build AI Infrastructure in India; stock up 1%

Shares of Reliance Industries gained 0.97 per cent to Rs 2,456 apiece on the BSE in Friday's intraday after the company partnered with NVIDIA to build AI (artificial intelligence) infrastructure in India. At 3:15 PM, the stock was ruling at its highest level in the day as against 0.5 per cent gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.

In a joint statement, NVIDIA and RIL said the collaboration aims to develop India's own foundation large language model, trained on the nation's diverse languages and tailored for generative AI applications.

"The companies will work together to build AI infrastructure that is over an order of magnitude more powerful than the fastest supercomputer in India today. NVIDIA will provide access to the most advanced NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip and NVIDIA DGX Cloud, an AI supercomputing service in the cloud," they said.

The AI infrastructure will be hosted in AI-ready computing data centers that will eventually expand to 2,000 MW. Execution and implementation will be managed by Jio, which has extensive offerings and experience across mobile telephony, 5G spectrum, fiber networks and more.

"India has scale, data and talent. With the most advanced AI computing infrastructure, Reliance can build its own large language models that power generative AI applications made in India, for the people of India," Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, elaborated and said, "As India advances from a country of data proliferation to creating technology infrastructure for widespread and accelerated growth, computing and technology super centres like the one we envisage with NVIDIA will provide the catalytic growth just like Jio did to our nation's digital march".

At the company's 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Ambani had promised "AI to everyone, everwhere".

Ambani pledged the company's commitment to create up to 2,000 MW of AI-ready computing capacity, across both cloud and edge locations, while adopting sustainable practices and greener future.

Jio Platforms, he had said, is keen to lead efforts in developing India-specific AI models and AI-powered solutions across domains, delivering the benefit of this new-age technology to Indian citizens, businesses and government.

Jio has broad expertise, infrastructure and engineering skill to roll out and manage the new AI computing infrastructure. The collaboration with NVIDIA also aligns with this strategy of serving as a large, comprehensive digital, cloud and networking platform for both consumers and business customers.

"At Jio, we are committed to fueling India's technology renaissance by democratising access to cutting-edge technologies, and our collaboration with NVIDIA is a significant step in this direction," said Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, said on Friday.

"Together, we will develop a state-of-the-art AI cloud infrastructure that is secure, sustainable and deeply relevant across India, accelerating the nation’s journey towards becoming an AI powerhouse," he added.