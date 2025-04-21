Trading Guide, April 21: Top things to know before Sensex, Nifty open today

Stock Market Today, Monday, April 21, 2025: Trade-war tensions between the US and China, and Trade-war tensions between the US and China, and Q4FY25 results , back home, will guide the Sensex and Nifty indices today, April 21, 2025. That apart, foreign investors’ trading activity, oil prices, and global market action will be on investors’ radar.

Investors will also react to the Q4 results of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Life among others.

In the previous session on Thursday, April 17, the BSE Sensex index soared 1,509 points or 1.96 per cent to end at 78,553. The Nifty50, too, closed 414 points or 1.8 per cent higher at 23,852.

During the holiday shortened week, the Nifty 50 jumped 1,023 points (4.48 per cent) and the BSE Sensex soared 3,396 points (4.52 per cent).

Against this backdrop, here are the top 5 things you need to know before the stock market opens today:

Also Read

China rate decision:

Amid the tariff war tensions between the US and China, the People’s Bank of China met to announce its 1-year and 5-year Loan Prime Rate decision on Monday, April 21.

The central bank kept its key loan prime rates unchanged at 3.10 per cent for 1-year loan maturities and 3.60 per cent for 5-year loan maturities.

Last week, the US imposed a 245-per cent tariff on Chinese imports in the country, stirring fresh trade war fears.

Q4 Results Today:

More than 100 companies are scheduled to report their March quarter results this week. On Monday, however, Alok Industries, Anant Raj, Birla Money, GNA Axles, Himadri Speciality Chemical, International Gemmological Institute India, Indag Rubber, Lotus Chocolate Company, Mahindra Logistics, Pitti Engineering, Purple Finance, Rajratan Global Wire, Shekhawati Industries, Shilchar Technologies, Siel Financial Services, and Tata Investment Corporation will announce their March quarter results today.

Global Markets Today:

Global markets are witnessing a thin trade in Asia today, with Australia’s ASX200 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed for Easter holiday.

Meanwhile, the benchmark index in Japan, Nikkei 225, declined 0.74 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.5 per cent on Monday morning.

US index futures, however, were trading lower today. Futures tied to S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, and Dow Jones indices were down 0.5 per cent each after US President Donald Trump said that the US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s termination “couldn’t come fast enough”.

Gold at $3,300 an ounce:

Safe haven bet, Gold, extended its winning ways on Monday, April 21, to hit fresh record highs. Spot gold rose past the $3,300-mark to hit a record high of $3,368.92 per ounce.

Cues for the week:

That said, for the rest of the week, stock market participants will eye South Korea’s Producers’ Price Index (PPI) on Tuesday, April 22; Flash Manufacturing and Services PMI data for India, the US, the UK, and Japan on Wednesday, April 23; and weekly jobless claims data in the US on Thursday, April 24.

Meanwhile, in the primary market, there is only one SME IPO scheduled for the week. Tankup Engineers IPO (SME) will open for subscription on April 23, 2025.

Technical levels to watch on Sensex, Nifty today:

According to Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities, the recent sharp rally in Nifty has pushed the index above the 100-EMA on the daily chart, suggesting a midterm positive trend.

"In the short-term, we expect the rally to extend further, potentially taking the Nifty towards 24,100. A move above 24,100 could open the path for a rise towards 24,500. On the downside, support is placed at 23,650 and 23,300," he added.