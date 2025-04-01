Transrail Lighting soars 7% in weak market on ₹240-crore order win

Transrail Lighting share price advanced 6.8 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade after the company announced an order win worth ₹240 crore. At 1:35 PM, Transrail Lighting shares were up 4.8 per cent at ₹485 per share as against over 1,450-point (2 per cent) fall in the benchmark BSE Sensex index.

In a stock exchange filing on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, Transrail Lighting said it has won a new order worth ₹240 crore for the construction of a transmission line in International market.

The company said the order bagged by the company on March 31, 2025, aiding the record order inflow in the previous financial year of 2024-25 (FY25).

Transrail logged the highest-ever order inflows of around ₹9,400 crore in FY25, which is more than double the order inflow of FY24.

"We remain committed to executing key projects and expanding our footprint across relevant markets. Backed by a robust order book and a strong execution track record, we are well-energised for this year," said Randeep Narang, MD & CEO of Transrail Lighting Ltd.

Transrail is one of the leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies with primary focus on power

transmission and distribution business with four decades of experience. Headquartered in India, it has a global presence with offices in 59 countries across 5 continents.

It provides turnkey solutions from Design, Engineering, Supply, Manufacture, Construction, and Testing services across all its business verticals, which includes Power T&D, Civil Construction, Railways, Pole & lighting, and Solar EPC.

On the bourses, Transrail Lighting is a part of the BSE SmallCap index, but the Nifty MicroCap250 index. The company has a market capitalisation of around ₹6,500 crore. Transrail Lighting stock hit a 52-week high of ₹719.15 on the BSE and ₹718.9 per share on the NSE. Its 52-week low on the BSE stands at ₹457.7 and at ₹457.65 per share in the NSE.

Earlier, on March 19, the EPC player in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment bagged an order worth ₹1,647 crore for the T&D & Railway businesses. On February 27, meanwhile, Transrail bagged orders worth ₹2,752 crore.

Transrail Lighting debuted on the stock exchanges on December 27, 2024. The shares, at present, are marginally higher than the IPO issue price of ₹432 per share.