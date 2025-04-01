Home / Markets / News / Transrail Lighting soars 7% in weak market on ₹240-crore order win

Transrail Lighting soars 7% in weak market on ₹240-crore order win

The company said the order bagged by the company on March 31, 2025, aiding the record order inflow in the previous financial year of 2024-25 (FY25)

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment(Photo: Shutterstock)
Transrail logged the highest-ever order inflows of around ₹9,400 crore in FY25 | Photo: Shutterstock
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 2:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Transrail Lighting share price advanced 6.8 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade after the company announced an order win worth ₹240 crore. At 1:35 PM, Transrail Lighting shares were up 4.8 per cent at ₹485 per share as against over 1,450-point (2 per cent) fall in the benchmark BSE Sensex index.
 
In a stock exchange filing on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, Transrail Lighting said it has won a new order worth ₹240 crore for the construction of a transmission line in International market.
 
The company said the order bagged by the company on March 31, 2025, aiding the record order inflow in the previous financial year of 2024-25 (FY25).
 
Transrail logged the highest-ever order inflows of around ₹9,400 crore in FY25, which is more than double the order inflow of FY24.
 
"We remain committed to executing key projects and expanding our footprint across relevant markets. Backed by a robust order book and a strong execution track record, we are well-energised for this year," said  Randeep Narang, MD & CEO of Transrail Lighting Ltd.
 
Transrail is one of the leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies with primary focus on power

Also Read

Trent zooms 6% on crossing portfolio of over 1,000 large-box fashion stores

Sterlite Technologies gains 6% on completing demerger of Global Service Biz

Agri stocks trade mixed ahead of US reciprocal tariff deadline on April 2

Astec Lifesciences shares rise 6% after board approves Burjis Godrej as MD

RailTel Corporation rises 2% on winning Rs 163-crore deal; key details here

transmission and distribution business with four decades of experience. Headquartered in India, it has a global presence with offices in 59 countries across 5 continents.
 
It provides turnkey solutions from Design, Engineering, Supply, Manufacture, Construction, and Testing services across all its business verticals, which includes Power T&D, Civil Construction, Railways, Pole & lighting, and Solar EPC.
 
On the bourses, Transrail Lighting is a part of the BSE SmallCap index, but the Nifty MicroCap250 index. The company has a market capitalisation of around ₹6,500 crore. Transrail Lighting stock hit a 52-week high of ₹719.15 on the BSE and ₹718.9 per share on the NSE. Its 52-week low on the BSE stands at ₹457.7 and at ₹457.65 per share in the NSE.
 
Earlier, on March 19, the EPC player in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment bagged an order worth ₹1,647 crore for the T&D & Railway businesses. On February 27, meanwhile, Transrail bagged orders worth ₹2,752 crore.
 
Transrail Lighting debuted on the stock exchanges on December 27, 2024. The shares, at present, are marginally higher than the IPO issue price of ₹432 per share.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex tumbles 1400 pts to 76,000; Nifty at 23,160; Bank, IT drag

Infonative Solutions IPO day 2 update: Check subscription, GMP, listing

Nifty down 1%, Sensex slides 1200 pts: Why are stock markets falling today?

Gold prices can rise 13% in 18 months to hit $3500 an ounce: BofA Securities

IPO Alert! Jain Resource Recycling files draft papers with Sebi; details

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsEPC Constructions

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story