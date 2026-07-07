Trent's weak Q1 update may keep growth expectations under pressure

Given its track record of strong revenue and earnings growth, Trent may now be looking at stabilising at a revenue growth rate of roughly 20 per cent unless there is a significant jump in urban consumption patterns, which seems unlikely in the short run. An upside could come from reducing losses in the non-fashion (Star) business and lower investments in non-fashion, or by improving margins. However, the grocery business has high competitive intensity, and Trent cannot turn away from non-fashion without a major change in strategic direction.

The 19 per cent Y-o-Y sales growth in Q1 comes on a relatively soft base of 20 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q1FY26. Same-store sales growth (SSSG) also appears to have been tepid, given the significant store additions in FY26, and may be similar to the low single-digit growth seen in Q4FY26. Other apparel retailers have reported similar SSSG trends in Q1, going by business updates from other players. Conservative analysts will look for 19-20 per cent growth to be maintained, with downside risks appearing greater than the upside because consensus expectations may be higher, leading to further sell-offs.