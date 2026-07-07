Trent's weak Q1 update may keep growth expectations under pressure

The Q1 standalone revenue grew 19 per cent Y-o-Y, similar to the 20 per cent Y-o-Y growth reported in Q4. The pace of store expansion moderated. The Q1 standalone operating profit margin may improve somewhat or remain flat quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) compared with the 18.6 per cent margin in Q4.
Trent's Q1 standalone revenue stood at Rs 5,670 crore. Revenue growth was primarily driven by a 26 per cent Y-o-Y increase in store count, with revenue per store declining 5 per cent Y-o-Y. Total store additions were a net 26 stores in Q1FY27, taking the total fashion store count to 1,312 (up 26 per cent Y-o-Y). Westside added one store, taking its store count to 301, up 21 per cent Y-o-Y. Zudio added 19 stores in Q1, taking the total to 982, up 28 per cent Y-o-Y. The count for other fashion-format stores increased by a net six Q-o-Q to 29, which is flat Y-o-Y.