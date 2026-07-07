Cat-III AIFs post industry-beating growth for third year in a row

Category III (Cat-III) alternative investment funds (AIFs) have outpaced other segments of the AIF industry for the third year in a row. Cat-III AIFs are a key investment avenue for wealthy investors, which allow the use of complex strategies to generate market-beating returns.

Cat-III AIFs recorded a 36.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in commitments to touch ₹3.1 trillion as of financial year 2025-26 (FY26), compared to a 25.6 per cent growth recorded by AIFs overall (₹16.9 trillion), according to recently released regulatory data. Cat-III “funds raised”, which reflect the commitments that have come into the scheme, rose 35.5 per cent Y-o-Y to nearly ₹2 trillion in FY26, while investments made from these funds grew 30.8 per cent to ₹2.1 trillion in the same period. Funds raised and investments made for the AIF industry overall grew at 25-26 per cent in FY26. Both funds raised and investments made by Cat-III AIFs have also beaten overall AIF industry growth for the third year in a row.