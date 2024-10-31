TTK Prestige shares jump 6% after Q2FY25 performance; check details

Shares of TTK Prestige surged 6.12 per cent at Rs 927.75 a piece on the BSE. TTK Prestige share price rose today despite reporting a decline in net profit in the second quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25) on Wednesday.

TTK Prestige reported a 11.4 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit for the second quarter of FY25, totaling Rs 70.4 crore compared to Rs 79.5 crore in Q2FY24. The company’s consolidated turnover grew by 2.8 per cent year-on-year totaling Rs 750.1 crore in Q2FY25 compared to Rs 729.5 crore in Q2FY24.

Moreover, the company’s consolidated earning per share was at Rs 3.82 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each compared to Rs 4.28 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company’s domestic sales reached Rs 695.1 crore in Q2FY25, up from Rs 665.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, reflecting a growth of 4.5 per cent, year-on-year. Export sales for the quarter amounted to Rs 13.5 crore during the quarter under review, compared to Rs 18.3 crore in the prior year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell 4.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 95.4 crore, compared with Rs 100.2 crore in Q2FY24. Ebitda margins came in at 13.5 per cent in the September quarter from 14.6 per cent in Q2FY24. TTK Prestige Limited, a part of the TTK Group, is one of India's leading kitchen and home appliance company.

TTK Prestige share price history

The company’s stock has outperformed the market year to date as it has risen 16.8 per cent, while gaining 8.9 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 10.2 per cent year to date and 24.7 per cent in a year.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 11,914.42 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 51.92 times and at an earning per share of Rs 16.84.

At 12:45 AM, the stock price of the company pared all its gains and was down 0.49 per cent at Rs 870 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.68 per cent to 79,399.86 level.