GST cuts, premiumisation and scooter launches boost TVS Motor outlook

The immediate trigger for the stock is the cut in GST rates. For two-wheelers with engine capacity lower than 350cc, GST has been reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. The price cuts from the reduction would be about 8 per cent for vehicles in this category. Kotak Securities expects TVS Motor to be among the largest beneficiaries given its high scooter mix and favourable domestic two-wheeler market trends.

The brokerage has increased its FY26-28 earnings estimates by 10-15 per cent for TVS Motor. Rishi Vora and Apurva Desai have maintained an ‘add’ rating on the stock, citing expectations of outperformance in line with industry trends over the medium term.

Brokerages caution that any regulation related to the implementation of anti-lock braking system (ABS) next year could lead to a price increase of 2-3 per cent, offsetting some of the gains from the GST cut. The impact of these norms will be felt more in the entry-level segment, which is the most price sensitive.

New launches over the past month are another growth driver. TVS has launched two scooters to strengthen its portfolio. The TVS Orbiter, an electric scooter positioned above the iQube, was launched on August 28. The TVS NTorq 150, touted as the country’s first hyper sports scooter, is designed to deliver a high-performance riding experience. According to Kapil Singh and Siddhartha Bera of Nomura Research, the strategy highlights TVS’ intent to scale its electric two-wheeler space while simultaneously expanding its premium internal combustion engine (ICE) scooter franchise.