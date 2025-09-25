Home / Markets / News / GST cuts, premiumisation and scooter launches boost TVS Motor outlook

GST cuts, premiumisation and scooter launches boost TVS Motor outlook

TVS Motor's stock is expected to gain further with GST rate cuts, premiumisation, new scooter launches, and robust sales momentum in domestic and export markets

TVS, TVS group, tvs motors
premium
Volumes have remained strong, with August registering record-high monthly sales of 5.09 lakh units.
Ram Prasad Sahu New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 5:42 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
New launches, gains from the reduction in the goods and services tax (GST) and growth outperformance are expected to support the stock prices of two-wheeler major TVS Motor. The stock has gained over 23 per cent since the start of August compared with the peer average of 7 per cent over this period. Given the premiumisation trend, the gains could sustain.
 
The immediate trigger for the stock is the cut in GST rates. For two-wheelers with engine capacity lower than 350cc, GST has been reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. The price cuts from the reduction would be about 8 per cent for vehicles in this category. Kotak Securities expects TVS Motor to be among the largest beneficiaries given its high scooter mix and favourable domestic two-wheeler market trends.
 
The brokerage has increased its FY26-28 earnings estimates by 10-15 per cent for TVS Motor. Rishi Vora and Apurva Desai have maintained an ‘add’ rating on the stock, citing expectations of outperformance in line with industry trends over the medium term.
 
Brokerages caution that any regulation related to the implementation of anti-lock braking system (ABS) next year could lead to a price increase of 2-3 per cent, offsetting some of the gains from the GST cut. The impact of these norms will be felt more in the entry-level segment, which is the most price sensitive.
 
New launches over the past month are another growth driver. TVS has launched two scooters to strengthen its portfolio. The TVS Orbiter, an electric scooter positioned above the iQube, was launched on August 28. The TVS NTorq 150, touted as the country’s first hyper sports scooter, is designed to deliver a high-performance riding experience. According to Kapil Singh and Siddhartha Bera of Nomura Research, the strategy highlights TVS’ intent to scale its electric two-wheeler space while simultaneously expanding its premium internal combustion engine (ICE) scooter franchise.
 
Nomura expects TVS to outperform the two-wheeler industry, supported by recent launches, rising scooter share and healthy traction in export markets. Success of upcoming electric two- and three-wheeler launches and premium Norton motorcycles could add further upside to its estimates.
 
Volumes have remained strong, with August registering record-high monthly sales of 5.09 lakh units. The company posted a 29.5 per cent growth in two-wheelers in August, while overall growth, including three-wheelers, stood at 30.1 per cent. Domestic despatches rose 28 per cent but were outpaced by exports, which also grew 28 per cent. Inventory build-up ahead of the festival season contributed to the record-high volumes. Given the launches and price cuts, brokerages expect volumes to grow 10 per cent in September, with momentum picking up in the second half of the month. TVS is expected to maintain its market share gains through September.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Another bruising day: Sensex falls 1,800 pts; Nifty below 25k; here's why

Rupee ends marginally higher amid outflow pressures; closes at 88.67/$

Stock market close highlights: Bear-run enters 5th day; Sensex sheds 556 pts, Nifty below 24,900

TCS, UBL, Praj Ind, Crompton Greaves from BSE500 index hit 52-week lows

ETFs, Mutual Funds may drive ₹4,300-crore buying in IndiGo, Max Health

Topics :Markets NewsGST RevampTVS Motortvs

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story