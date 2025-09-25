Home / Markets / News / TCS, UBL, Praj Ind, Crompton Greaves from BSE500 index hit 52-week lows

TCS, UBL, Praj Ind, Crompton Greaves from BSE500 index hit 52-week lows

TCS shares slipped 2.5 per cent in an intra-day deal, and are trading lower for the fifth straight day, falling 7 per cent during the period

markets, investor, stock market, broker, trader
TCS, UBL, Praj Industries in focus on Thursday
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 3:25 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), United Breweries (UBL), Praj Industries, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, RK Forgings, Five-Star Business Finance and Vedant Fashions from the BSE 500 index hit their respective 52-week lows on Thursday. 
 
These stocks were down by up to 3 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.4 per cent at 81,389 at 02:29 PM.

TCS shares slip for fifth session

Among the individual stocks, information technology (IT) giant TCS has slipped 2.5 per cent to ₹2,960 in intra-day trade. The stock has declined below its previous low of ₹2,992.05 touched on August 4, 2025.
 
TCS is trading lower for the fifth straight day, falling 7 per cent from the level of ₹3,176.25 on September 18, 2025, after the US President Donald Trump imposed a higher $100,000 fee for new H-1B visas as a one-time payment.
 
If an IT company were to apply for 5,000 H-1Bs in FY27, the annual fee alone would amount to $500m (5,000 × $100,000). Given the magnitude of this fee, it is likely that Indian IT companies will avoid new H-1B filings altogether, opting instead to expand offshore delivery or increase local hiring, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
 
Over the last decade, Indian IT vendors have reduced their reliance on H-1B visas. With localisation drives in the US and higher local hiring, only ~20 per cent of employees are currently based on-site. Of this, 20–30 per cent are on H-1B visas, implying that H-1B holders represent just 3–5 per cent of the active workforce for a typical vendor, the brokerage firm said.
 
Meanwhile, the board of directors of TCS is scheduled to meet on October 9, 2025, to approve the audited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter and six-month period ending September 30, 2025 (Q2FY26).

Praj Industries shares in focus

Shares of Praj Industries hit a 52-week low of ₹358.20, down 3 per cent in intra-day trade. In the past two months, the stock tanked 25 per cent after reporting a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26).
 
In Q1FY26, Praj Industries reported a sharp 93.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 86.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹5.34 crore. The company had posted PAT of ₹84.18 crore in Q1FY25 and ₹39.82 crore in Q4FY25. Income from operations was down 8.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹640.20 crore.
 
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margins contracted by 883 bps Y-o-Y and 569 bps Q-o-Q at 5.49 per cent.
 
A cautious approach among participants in the domestic ethanol market, following the achievement of the 20 per cent Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) target and pending new blending mandates, influenced performance in Q1FY26. Additionally, the current geo-political environment and uncertainty regarding US tariff policies have delayed capital expenditure decisions, the management said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's low, sinks 520 pts, Nifty tests 24,900; IT, Auto shares crack

ETFs, Mutual Funds may drive ₹4,300-crore buying in IndiGo, Max Health

Premium

Muthoot Finance shines in Q1FY26 with strong AUM, margin, gold loan growth

Why did AWL Agri shares rise 2% in a weak market today? Top details inside

Optiemus Infracom jumps 6% on partnering with smartphone maker Nothing

Topics :stock market trading52-week lowTata Consultancy ServicesTCS stockBuzzing stocksMarket trendsPraj IndustriesMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story