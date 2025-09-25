TCS, UBL, Praj Ind, Crompton Greaves from BSE500 index hit 52-week lows

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ), United Breweries (UBL), Praj Industries, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, RK Forgings, Five-Star Business Finance and Vedant Fashions from the BSE 500 index hit their respective 52-week lows on Thursday.

These stocks were down by up to 3 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.4 per cent at 81,389 at 02:29 PM.

TCS shares slip for fifth session

Among the individual stocks, information technology (IT) giant TCS has slipped 2.5 per cent to ₹2,960 in intra-day trade. The stock has declined below its previous low of ₹2,992.05 touched on August 4, 2025.

TCS is trading lower for the fifth straight day, falling 7 per cent from the level of ₹3,176.25 on September 18, 2025, after the US President Donald Trump imposed a higher $100,000 fee for new H-1B visas as a one-time payment. If an IT company were to apply for 5,000 H-1Bs in FY27, the annual fee alone would amount to $500m (5,000 × $100,000). Given the magnitude of this fee, it is likely that Indian IT companies will avoid new H-1B filings altogether, opting instead to expand offshore delivery or increase local hiring, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Over the last decade, Indian IT vendors have reduced their reliance on H-1B visas. With localisation drives in the US and higher local hiring, only ~20 per cent of employees are currently based on-site. Of this, 20–30 per cent are on H-1B visas, implying that H-1B holders represent just 3–5 per cent of the active workforce for a typical vendor, the brokerage firm said. Meanwhile, the board of directors of TCS is scheduled to meet on October 9, 2025, to approve the audited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter and six-month period ending September 30, 2025 (Q2FY26).

Praj Industries shares in focus Shares of Praj Industries hit a 52-week low of ₹358.20, down 3 per cent in intra-day trade. In the past two months, the stock tanked 25 per cent after reporting a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26). In Q1FY26, Praj Industries reported a sharp 93.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 86.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹5.34 crore. The company had posted PAT of ₹84.18 crore in Q1FY25 and ₹39.82 crore in Q4FY25. Income from operations was down 8.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹640.20 crore.