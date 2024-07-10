TVS Motor stock gains on launching 2024 Apache RTR 160-racing edition

TVS Motors stock rises: Shares of Shares of TVS Motor gained as much as 1.54 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,476 per share on Wednesday. The rise in the share price came after the company announced that it has launched 2024 Apache RTR 160-racing edition.

The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition will be offered at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,28,720 in Delhi. Interested customers can make bookings starting today at authorised TVS Motor Company dealerships nationwide, TVS Motor said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The new Racing Edition of the TVS Apache RTR 160 showcases a bold Matte Black color scheme complemented by carbon fibre race-inspired graphics featuring the Racing Edition logo. Adding to its sporty appeal are the eye-catching red alloy wheels, making it a confident choice for enthusiasts, the company added.

“This new edition, inspired by the rich heritage of TVS Racing, is an embodiment of race inspired design for the enthusiasts,” TVS Motor said in a statement.

Vimal Sumbly, head business of Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, "With a robust community of 5.5 million TVS Apache riders worldwide, this launch underscores the company’s dedication to delivering aspirational products that reflect TVS Motor's racing heritage and engineering excellence, addressing the evolving needs of our customers. The motorcycle highlights TVS Motor Company's engineering expertise, incorporating a range of advanced technologies and performance upgrades. In line with this commitment, the all-new 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition, is ready to set new standards in its segment, offering unmatched performance, advanced features, and a unique raceinspired design.”

The TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition is powered by a 160cc air-cooled engine. It delivers an impressive 16.04 PS @ 8750 RPM.

The motorcycle features cutting-edge elements including three ride modes (Sport, Urban, and Rain), a digital LCD cluster with TVS SmartXonnect, LED headlamp and tail lamp, and Glide Through Technology (GTT), setting new standards in its segment.

TVS Motor Company is a renowned global manufacturer of two and three-wheelers. It operates four modern manufacturing facilities in India and Indonesia.

At 1:56 PM, shares of TVS Motor were trading 0.22 per cent higher at Rs 2443.55 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.78 per cent lower at 79,724.41 levels.