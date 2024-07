Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, July 10, 2024: Benchmarks Nifty50 and Sensex were trading lower on Wednesday.

BSE Sensex was down 600 points or 0.75 per cent to 79,752.21 levels while Nifty50 fell 0.78 per cent or 191 points to 24,242.55.

Maruti, HUL were the top gainers while M&M and HCLTech were the top laggards on BSE.

Similarly, on NSE, Maruti, Britannia were the top gainers while M&M, Shriram Fin were the top laggards.

Broader markets fell sharply. Nifty SmallCap fell 2.10 per cent while MidCap was trading 1.74 per cent lower.