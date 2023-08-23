TVS Supply Chain makes tepid debut on bourses, IPO subscribed 2.8 times

TVS Supply Chain Solutions, which debuted on Wednesday, ended the session 2 per cent above its issue price after opening at Rs 206, about 4.6 per cent above its issue price of Rs 197. After hitting a low of Rs 199 and a high of Rs 208.5, the stock ended at Rs 201, up Rs 4, or 2 per cent.

The initial public offering (IPO) of TVS Supply Chain Solutions was subscribed 2.8 times. After listing, the stock commands a market capitalisation of Rs 8,790 crore. The Chennai-based firm's Rs 880-crore IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 280 crore.