These Chandrayaan-3 linked firms gained ahead of successful moon touchdown

The mission received heightened attention after Russia's Luna-25 mission failed less than a week earlier

Reuters BENGALURU

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 8:11 PM IST
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and other companies that supplied equipment and materials for India's mission to the moon jumped on Wednesday, hours before the country attempted to land a spacecraft on the lunar south pole.

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (Isro's) Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft landed on the lunar south pole at 6:04 pm IST on Wednesday, in a mission seen as crucial to lunar exploration and the country's standing as a space power.

The mission has received heightened attention after Russia's Luna-25 mission failed less than a week earlier.

Industrial conglomerate L&T, which manufactured some segments of the booster that launched the spacecraft, ended 1.5 per cent higher.

India's space centre in Sriharikota also uses L&T's tracking radar used to monitor launch vehicles.

Alloy maker Mishra Dhatu Nigam, which supplied cobalt and nickel base alloys for the launch vehicle, jumped 3.4 per cent, while Indo National, which supplied four electronics components for the launch vehicle, jumped 5 per cent.

Precision engineering firm MTAR Technologies, which counts Isro among its clients, jumped nearly 5 per cent, while Paras Defence and Space Technologies added 5.4 per cent.

Industrial gas firm Linde India climbed 3.2 per cent and is up nearly 19 per cent so far this week, while Centum Electronics, which supplied modules for the mission, surged 14.2 per cent.

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 6:38 PM IST

