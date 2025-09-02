Strong demand, GST hopes keep Street bullish on two-wheeler stocks

Given stronger rural activity and the potential impact of a GST cut, investors are turning positive on the two-wheeler (2W) segment. In August, domestic dealers picked up 11 per cent more units year-on-year (YoY), despite only 2 per cent growth in retail registrations, indicating stocking ahead of the festive season. Export trends were also strong. TVS Motor and Royal Enfield appear to have gained domestic market share. Expectations of a GST rate cut have lifted the Nifty Auto Index by 10 per cent, taking valuations close to long-term averages. The rebound may already have been partly priced in.

In August, TVS’s volumes were up 30 per cent YoY, with domestic dispatches rising 28 per cent and exports up 35 per cent. Scooter volumes increased 36 per cent, while motorcycles rose 30 per cent. Electric vehicle (EV) dispatches were flat due to supply issues with rare earths.

Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) reported 8 per cent growth in combined domestic and export volumes. Motorcycles rose 5 per cent, scooters surged 53 per cent, domestic volumes increased 6 per cent and exports rose 72 per cent. Bajaj Auto saw strong exports offset weak domestic performance. Total dispatches increased 5 per cent YoY, as domestic 2W volumes fell 12 per cent. Domestic three-wheeler volumes rose 7 per cent, while exports grew 29 per cent YoY, with 2W exports up 25 per cent and 3W exports up 58 per cent. Eicher Motors’ Royal Enfield volumes increased 55 per cent YoY, with domestic sales up 57 per cent and exports up 39 per cent.

Bajaj Auto’s EBITDA margin slipped below 20 per cent in Q1FY26 for the first time in several quarters, though PAT was supported by higher other income. Export recovery and ramp-up of Chetak and three-wheelers are positives, but domestic market share losses in the 125cc segment remain a concern. The CNG bike Freedom has seen slow offtake. Bajaj also holds a controlling stake in KTM, but the turnaround timeline remains uncertain. Despite infusing Rs 300 crore into Bajaj Auto Credit and Rs 1,525 crore into Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV for the KTM Austria acquisition, Bajaj generated free cash flow of Rs 120 crore. Management guidance is for 5–6 per cent industry growth and some benefit from INR depreciation. Rare earth supply issues are expected to continue constraining EV production.

For Q1FY26, TVS unit sales rose 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 17.5 per cent YoY, while revenue was up 5.6 per cent QoQ and 20.4 per cent YoY. EBITDA fell 5.2 per cent QoQ but grew 31.5 per cent YoY. PAT declined 8.6 per cent QoQ but rose 34.9 per cent YoY. The EBITDA margin contracted 150 bps QoQ but improved 100 bps YoY. Export revenue rose 27 per cent YoY. Investments of Rs 2,000 crore were announced for subsidiaries and Rs 1,600–1,700 crore for direct capex in FY26. The company expects some raw material inflation in Q2FY26, to be offset through price hikes. EV volume growth will remain slow due to rare earth supply constraints.