Eicher Motors stock enters top 50 most-valuable club; up 18% in 5 weeks

Eicher Motors share price today

Shares of Eicher Motors hit a new high of ₹6,347.05, gaining 1 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade. In the past two days, the stock of the parent company of Royal Enfield, a global manufacturer of middleweight motorcycles, has rallied 4 per cent after the company reported strong auto sales for the month of August 2025.

In the past five weeks, the stock price of two-wheeler (2-W) company has surged 18 per cent. Thus far in the calendar year 2025, Eicher Motors has outperformed the market by soaring 30 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 2.8 per cent, and BSE Auto index rallied 10 per cent during the same period.

Eicher Motors enters top 50 most-valuable stocks' club Eicher Motors is now among the top 50 most-valuable listed companies on the BSE. With a market capitalisation (market cap) of ₹1.74 trillion, Eicher Motors stood at 49th position in the overall market cap ranking, the BSE data shows. Among the 2-W companies, Bajaj Auto is at the top of the list with a market cap of ₹2.53 trillion. TVS Motor Company (₹1.6 trillion) and Hero MotoCorp (₹1.06 trillion) have market caps in excess of ₹1 trillion. What's driving Eicher Motors stock price? In the 2-W space, Eicher Motors (Royal Enfield) outperformed its peers & reported healthy growth of 55 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at 114,002 units for the month of August 2025. Eicher Motors franchise Royal Enfield reported its highest-ever monthly figure. Royal Enfield is likely to have pushed stock ahead of the festive season, which has boosted wholesales.

Meanwhile, with recovery in export volumes, industry is well poised to record high-single digit volume growth in FY26E, thereby outperforming other vehicle categories. It is also expected to benefit from rationalisation of personal income tax regime for FY26E & GST 2.0 reform with industry players projecting a volume growth of ~6-8 per cent in FY26E, ICICI Securities said in a note. According to ICRA, the domestic 2W segment is expected to register a 6-9 per cent YoY volume growth supported by steady replacement demand, healthy rural incomes aided by a normal monsoon and a possible reduction in GST rates which could provide an additional boost. The rating agency expects the retail demand to improve significantly during the upcoming festive season.

Considering the Union Budget constraint challenges, analysts at InCred Equitieswe feel the GST rate cut stimulus will be selective for high demand-elasticity segments. The brokerage firm feels there is a higher probability of a GST rate cut (70-85 per cent) for 2Ws and compact cars, which favours the brokerage firm’s preference for the 2W segment (Overweight) in the automotive space. Looking ahead, GST rationalisation and the upcoming festive season are expected to provide a significant boost, supporting recovery in domestic passenger vehicles (PVs) and sustaining growth momentum in 2W, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Equities said. With zero net debt, robust cash flows and a well-capitalised balance sheet, Eicher Motors continues to operate from a position of financial strength. These fundamentals enable the company to pursue growth opportunities confidently while maintaining resilience, the management said.