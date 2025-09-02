NCDEX raises $88 million from brokers ahead of equity foray, says CEO

India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has raised $87.99 million from global trading firms and domestic brokers as it plans to launch equity offerings within the next twelve months, its chief executive said.

The exchange, which dominates agricultural commodity trading in India, received in-principle approval from the markets regulator in July to launch equity and equity derivatives trading.

Global firms including Citadel Securities, Tower Research and Acacia Partners will each buy a 1%-2% stake in the exchange, Chief Executive Arun Raste said in an interview on Tuesday.

Kenneth Griffin-founded Citadel Securities will invest 170 million rupees ($1.94 million), while U.S. based high frequency trading firm Tower Research will put in 340 million rupees ($3.89 million), Raste said.

India's largest online broking firms - Zerodha and Groww - have also submitted binding bids to invest, he added. "We targeted raising funds from high frequency trading firms, broking firms and HNIs who are active traders. These investors will have skin in the game," said Raste. Citadel, Tower Research, Acacia, Zerodha and Groww did not respond to emails seeking comment. Raste did not disclose the deal-making price, but NCDEX shares trade at 350 rupees in the unlisted market, sources said. The bourse's equity expansion comes as regulators seek to cool a surge in derivatives trading. India's markets regulator tightened trading rules in July and temporarily barred US high-frequency firm Jane Street over alleged manipulation.