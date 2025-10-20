Tyre stocks in focus: Ceat up 8% post Q2; should you buy, hold or sell?

Shares price of tyre companies today

Shares of tyre makers soared up to 8 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after Ceat reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY25). Further, the reduction in goods and service tax (GST) rates on tyres and vehicles, which the management hopes will have a positive impact on demand across domestic categories.

Among individual stocks, Ceat has rallied 8 per cent to ₹4,023.85 on the back of a six-fold jump in average trading volumes. The stock price of RPG Group company was quoting close to its 52-week high of ₹4,048.95 touched on July 15, 2025.

Management remains optimistic about sustaining double-digit growth in the domestic market, aided by favourable GST rates, positive rural sentiment, and rising premiumisation. Internationally, while the US tariffs persist, Ceat’s limited exposure to the market has kept the impact minimal. Currently, around 50 per cent of the tariff burden is passed on to customers, with full pass-through expected over the next 2-4 quarters. The EU remains Ceat’s fastest-growing and most profitable export market, particularly in PC and TBR segments, which together contribute 65 per cent of exports. Overall margins are expected to remain healthy, supported by stable raw material prices, volume growth across markets, and disciplined cost control, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said in the result update. The brokerage firm changed its rating from BUY in its previous rating system to ADD in the new rating system, with a March 2027 target price of ₹4,050 (18x FY27E EPS).