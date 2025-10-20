YES Bank, RBL get foreign suitors: Top bank stocks to buy for Samvat 2082

Private Banks vs. PSU BanksMeanwhile on the bourses, in the last eight months, the Nifty PSU Bank index has zoomed 35% while the Nifty Private Bank index surged 17%. The Bank Nifty has gained 19.4 per cent, and the NSE Nifty 50 index has rallied 16.2 per cent in the same period. Among individual bank stocks, RBL Bank has zoomed 89 per cent since the end of February 2025. Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, City Union Bank, Fino Payments Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, CSB Bank, The South Indian Bank and Karur Vysya Bank are the other major movers - up 35 - 55 per cent. ALSO READ | South Indian, AU SFB, Federal, DCB Bank rally up to 13%; here's why Given this background, is it time for private banks to take charge in Samvat 2082? Here's what technical charts suggest.
RBL BankCurrent Price: ₹308 Likely Target: ₹372 Upside Potential: 21.1% Support: ₹284; ₹274; ₹258 Resistance: ₹335; ₹360 Given the sharp rally at the counter, RBL Bank is seen trading above its 100-Month Moving Average for the first-ever time. The 100-MMA stands at ₹284, and is likely to be the key bullish pivot. That apart, support for the stock is visible around ₹274 and ₹258 levels.
Yes BankCurrent Price: ₹22.34 Likely Target: ₹33 Upside Potential: 47.7% Support: ₹21.50; ₹19.75 Resistance: ₹24.34; ₹25.50; ₹27.50; ₹28.50 Yes Bank is seen testing support at its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) around ₹22.15 levels. Below which, support for the stock exists at ₹21.50 and ₹19.75 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade above ₹25.50 for a likely rally to emerge towards ₹33. Interim resistance for the stock is now visible at ₹24.34.
DCB BankCurrent Price: ₹141 Likely Target: ₹175 Upside Potential: 24.1% Support: ₹136; ₹134.30; ₹130 Resistance: ₹145.50; ₹160 DCB Bank has given a breakout on the daily chart with a 13 per cent surge on Monday. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to be upbeat as long as the stock holds above ₹136, below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹134.30 and ₹130 levels.
Federal BankCurrent Price: ₹224 Likely Target: ₹250 Upside Potential: 11.6% Support: ₹216; ₹203; ₹197 Resistance: ₹230.50; ₹240 The long-term chart shows that Federal Bank has been consistently holding above its 20-MMA since February 2021. The stock in recent months re-tested this long-term average and has since zoomed over 16 per cent thus far in October.
City Union BankCurrent Price: ₹222 Likely Target: ₹250 Upside Potential: 12.6% Support: ₹202; ₹190 Resistance: ₹230; ₹236 City Union Bank (CUB) stock is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹202 and ₹190 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹250 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹230 and the earlier high around ₹236 levels.
