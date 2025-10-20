YES Bank, RBL get foreign suitors: Top bank stocks to buy for Samvat 2082

DCB Bank

Federal Bank

Current Price: ₹141Likely Target: ₹175Upside Potential: 24.1%Support: ₹136; ₹134.30; ₹130Resistance: ₹145.50; ₹160DCB Bank has given a breakout on the daily chart with a 13 per cent surge on Monday. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to be upbeat as long as the stock holds above ₹136, below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹134.30 and ₹130 levels.On the upside, the stock needs to register a weekly close above ₹145.50 for further gains to emerge. As such the stock can potentially rally towards ₹175 levels, with some resistance likely around ₹160.Current Price: ₹224Likely Target: ₹250Upside Potential: 11.6%Support: ₹216; ₹203; ₹197Resistance: ₹230.50; ₹240The long-term chart shows that Federal Bank has been consistently holding above its 20-MMA since February 2021. The stock in recent months re-tested this long-term average and has since zoomed over 16 per cent thus far in October.