YES Bank, RBL get foreign suitors: Top bank stocks to buy for Samvat 2082

Foreign banks have bought up to 60% stake in Yes Bank and RBL Bank; will these deals help Indian private bank stocks outperform PSU banks in coming months? Here's what technical charts suggest.

YES BANK
Private banks such as Yes Bank, RBL, DCB, Federal and City Union Bank can rally up to 48%, hint charts.
Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 10:53 AM IST
Shares of private banks, mainly Yes Bank and RBL Bank have been in limelight after Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and UAE-based Emirates NBD picked equity stake in these two Indian private banks.  Sumitomo Mitsui became the largest shareholder in Yes Bank at 24.99 per cent following the additional stake purchase from SBI and a consortium of seven other shareholders.  Over the weekend, Emirates NBD inked an agreement with RBL Bank to buy 60 per cent equity for $3 billion (approx. ₹25,000 crore). The UAE-based bank has made an open offer to buy up to 26% equity in RBL Bank at ₹280 per share. 

Private Banks vs. PSU Banks

  Meanwhile on the bourses, in the last eight months, the Nifty PSU Bank index has zoomed 35% while the Nifty Private Bank index surged 17%. The Bank Nifty has gained 19.4 per cent, and the NSE Nifty 50 index has rallied 16.2 per cent in the same period.  Among individual bank stocks, RBL Bank has zoomed 89 per cent since the end of February 2025. Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, City Union Bank, Fino Payments Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, CSB Bank, The South Indian Bank and Karur Vysya Bank are the other major movers - up 35 - 55 per cent.  ALSO READ | South Indian, AU SFB, Federal, DCB Bank rally up to 13%; here's why  Given this background, is it time for private banks to take charge in Samvat 2082? Here's what technical charts suggest. 

RBL Bank

Current Price: ₹308  Likely Target: ₹372  Upside Potential: 21.1%  Support: ₹284; ₹274; ₹258  Resistance: ₹335; ₹360  Given the sharp rally at the counter, RBL Bank is seen trading above its 100-Month Moving Average for the first-ever time. The 100-MMA stands at ₹284, and is likely to be the key bullish pivot. That apart, support for the stock is visible around ₹274 and ₹258 levels. 
 
  On the upside, the stock can extend the rally towards the 2019 highs around ₹373, with interim resistance likely around ₹335 and ₹360 levels. 

Yes Bank

Current Price: ₹22.34  Likely Target: ₹33  Upside Potential: 47.7%  Support: ₹21.50; ₹19.75  Resistance: ₹24.34; ₹25.50; ₹27.50; ₹28.50  Yes Bank is seen testing support at its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) around ₹22.15 levels. Below which, support for the stock exists at ₹21.50 and ₹19.75 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade above ₹25.50 for a likely rally to emerge towards ₹33. Interim resistance for the stock is now visible at ₹24.34. 
 
 

DCB Bank

Current Price: ₹141  Likely Target: ₹175  Upside Potential: 24.1%  Support: ₹136; ₹134.30; ₹130  Resistance: ₹145.50; ₹160  DCB Bank has given a breakout on the daily chart with a 13 per cent surge on Monday. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to be upbeat as long as the stock holds above ₹136, below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹134.30 and ₹130 levels.   
 
  On the upside, the stock needs to register a weekly close above ₹145.50 for further gains to emerge. As such the stock can potentially rally towards ₹175 levels, with some resistance likely around ₹160.  ALSO READ | Can Nifty hit 30,000 in Samvat 2082? Check targets for Sensex, key indices 

Federal Bank

  Current Price: ₹224  Likely Target: ₹250  Upside Potential: 11.6%  Support: ₹216; ₹203; ₹197  Resistance: ₹230.50; ₹240  The long-term chart shows that Federal Bank has been consistently holding above its 20-MMA since February 2021. The stock in recent months re-tested this long-term average and has since zoomed over 16 per cent thus far in October.   
 
  At present, Federal Bank is trading at life-time highs and may target ₹250 levels, with some resistance likely around ₹230.50 and ₹240 levels. The trend is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹216, 203 and ₹197 levels. 

City Union Bank

  Current Price: ₹222  Likely Target: ₹250  Upside Potential: 12.6%  Support: ₹202; ₹190  Resistance: ₹230; ₹236  City Union Bank (CUB) stock is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹202 and ₹190 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹250 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹230 and the earlier high around ₹236 levels.   
 
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Bank stocks rallyPrivate banksstock market tradingstock market betsMarket technicalsstocks technical analysistechnical chartsYES BankRBL BankDCB bankCity Union Bank LtdFederal BankTrading strategiesStocks to buyStock RecommendationsTrading callsStock Picks

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

