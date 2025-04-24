NSE raises eligibility criteria for direct SME migration to mainboard

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has raised the eligibility criteria for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to migrate to the mainboard.

Effective May 1, SMEs wishing to migrate to the main platform will need to have over Rs 100 crore revenue from operations in the preceding financial year. Additionally, SMEs should have positive operating profit from operations for at least two out of three financial years.

The move comes days after India's market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), found irregularities at Gensol—a company which was first listed on the SME platform and then moved to the mainboard.

Last year, the market regulator tightened its scrutiny over SMEs following instances of fund diversion, manipulation in financials, and fictitious transactions. Sebi had revised the norms for listing of SMEs, migration, and disclosure and governance requirements.

The stock exchanges have different platforms for listing of SMEs.

NSE has raised the bar further with additional requirements. For moving to the mainboard, the average capitalisation shall not be less than Rs 100 crore.

The exchange has also prescribed higher holding by the promoter and promoter group. On the date of application for migration, the promoters’ holding should not be less than 50 per cent of the shares held by them on the date of listing.

As per data from the NSE Market Pulse report, a total of 142 companies have migrated from the NSE Emerge portal to the mainboard. As of February 2025, a total of Rs 16,587 crore has been raised by 605 SMEs listed on the platform since financial year 2012.

In February, the allotment to retail individual investors (RIIs) stood at Rs 241 crore, accounting for 40 per cent of the total capital raised by 11 new listings on the NSE Emerge portal. In January, the same stood at 29 per cent.

Other eligibility conditions include no default in payment of interest and principal to debenture, bond, and fixed deposit holders. The companies must not have any material regulatory action in the preceding three years, such as suspension of trading or any such action against the promoter.

NSE has also prescribed other checks on governance.

As per the earlier norms before regulatory scrutiny, SMEs’ paid-up equity capital was required to be at least Rs 10 crore, while the threshold for equity capitalisation was at least Rs 25 crore. The threshold for paid-up capital and the net worth requirement of Rs 75 crore remain unchanged under the new norms.

For migration now, the SMEs will have to be listed on the platform for at least three years and have at least 500 public shareholders on the date of application. Earlier, companies required at least 1,000 public shareholders on the last day of the preceding quarter from the application date to be eligible.