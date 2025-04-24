Home / Markets / News / Nifty, Sensex dip on F&O expiry; FMCG falls; Pharma, metals show resilience

Nifty, Sensex dip on F&O expiry; FMCG falls; Pharma, metals show resilience

1,441 out of the 1,930 traded stocks on NSE ended in the red, 104 in the green, while 85 remained unchanged. The total market capitalisation of NSE stocks stood at $5 trillion

share mareky closing
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 4:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Stock market closing bell, Thursday, April 24, 2025: Benchmark equity indices ended their 7th day of the winning streak, weighed down by profit booking across the counters on Nifty's monthly F&O expiry for April, on Thursday. Profit booking was seen among the broader basket too as Mid-small cap shares ended with marginal losses.  Among sectoral markets, FMCG and consumer durables faced selling pressure after Hindustan Unilever (HUL) posted a slight dip in its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Among others, Realty, financial services, IT, banks, and auto stocks ended lower, while pharma, metal, media, and healthcare managed to eke out some gains. 
The benchmarks—BSE Sensex shed 315.06 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 79,801.43, and NSE Nifty50 dropped 82.25 points or 0.34 per cent to 24,246.70.
 
1,441 out of the 1,930 traded stocks on NSE ended in the red, 104 in the green, while 85 remained unchanged. The total market capitalisation of NSE stocks stood at $5 trillion (₹427.93 lakh crore).
 
Among individual stocks, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank, and Eternal (formerly Zomato) were the top laggards of Nifty50 constituents, ending lower by up to 4.12 per cent. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Ultratech Cement, Grasim, Dr. Reddy's Labs, and Cipla were the top gainers, managing to eke out gains of up to 3.17 per cent.
 
Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices were down by 0.13 per cent and 0.04 per cent, respectively.
 
Among sectoral indices, Nifty FMCG ended lower by 1.06 per cent, dragged by Hindustan Unilever, United Breweries, and Varun Beverages, which ended in the range of -3 per cent to -4 per cent.

Also Read

Why Samhi Hotels shares surged 12% in trade today? Check details

Supreme Petrochem shares climb 5% on Q4FY25 results, dividend news; details

Cement shares rally up to 5%, UltraTech, JK hit record highs; here's why

Fertiliser stock zooms 79% from March low. Should you book profits or hold?

Investors rush to buy Sanofi India shares ahead of ex-dividend date; detail

 
The domestic market, Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments, said, mirroring its global counterparts, witnessed mild profit booking after the recent rally as market participants scaled back the possibility of a quick resolution of tariff disputes between the US and China.
 
"FMCG majors’ Q4 results were weak, impacted by subdued volumes and margin pressure, which led the sector to underperform. However, benign input prices and improvements in urban & rural demand are expected to revive the sector, which is available at reasonable valuations," said Nair.
 
Meanwhile, Ajit Mishra – SVP, research at Religare Broking – calls the phase of consolidation in the Nifty50 in line with expectations and suggests it may continue in the coming sessions. "Therefore, we recommend maintaining a focus on stock selection and using market dips as buying opportunities. Following their recent outperformance, banking and financial stocks may see some consolidation," said Mishra.
 
Meanwhile, sectors like PSEs, metals, and pharmaceuticals, Mishra believes, could attract renewed interest.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex breaks 7-day rally, ends 315pts down; Nifty 24,247; HUL, Airtel drag

Sebi tweaks framework for ESG rating providers using subscriber-pays model

NSE revises criteria for SME stocks to shift to mainboard; check new rules

Motilal Oswal MF launches Infrastructure Fund: Here's all you need to know

NSE tightens rules for SME companies shifting to main board listing

Topics :Share Market TodayBuzzing stocksshare marketMarkets Sensex NiftyNew Nifty50 constituentsNifty50Hindustan Unilever

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story