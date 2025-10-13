"Unexciting" consumption growth keeps Nomura bearish on Phoenix Mills

Phoenix Mills Q2 business update
Retail consumption:
- Q2FY26 consumption growth came in at 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). For the first-half, the consumption growth came in at 12 per cent Y-o-Y, which was in line with Nomura’s estimate of FY26F consumption growth of 11 per cent Y-o-Y.
- Further, consumption growth during the quarter was led by Phoenix Palladium (Mumbai), Phoenix Citadel (Indore), Palladium Ahmedabad, Phoenix Mall of the Millennium (Pune), and Phoenix Mall of Asia (Bengaluru).
- Phoenix MarketCity Bangalore and Pune are undergoing strategic repositioning. Consumption was flat Y-o-Y for them due to this transition; however, as per management, trading densities grew in double digits.
Commercial office:
- Gross leasing of .7msf was completed during H1FY26 across its offices in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai.
- Occupancy in the operational assets at Mumbai and Viman Nagar in Pune stood at 76 per cent in September 2025, as compared to 67 per cent in March 2025.
- Completion Certificate for One National Park (Chennai) was achieved in August 2025, for Tower 3 of Millennium Towers (Pune) in March 2025 and for Phoenix Asia Towers (Bengaluru) in January 2025.
Hospitality:
Residential:
- Q2FY26 pre-sales: ₹139 crore, as compared to ₹2,700 crore in Q2FY25.
- Q2FY26 collections: ₹115 crore, as against ₹600 crore in Q2FY25.
