The buying interest followed the company’s announcement of a partnership with Naqel Express to strengthen logistics support for e-commerce brands across Saudi Arabia.

“Naqel Express, Saudi Arabia’s largest logistics and express delivery company, and Unicommerce, one of India’s leading e-commerce enablement SaaS platforms, have joined hands to strengthen logistics for e-commerce brands across Saudi Arabia,” the company said in a filing.

The collaboration will allow e-commerce businesses in the Kingdom to seamlessly connect with Naqel’s extensive logistics network, enabling efficient last-mile delivery across Saudi Arabia. Through Unicommerce’s unified dashboard, regional and global brands will be able to manage orders, warehousing, last-mile delivery, and express cross-border shipping more efficiently, improving fulfilment and customer experience.

The partnership also provides access to delivery touchpoints across GCC markets, including the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Lebanon, and enables KSA-based sellers to ship cross-border consignments to India.