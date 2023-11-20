Home / Markets / News / Unifi Capital gets nod for MF biz; Bajaj Finserv MF launches new fund

Unifi Capital gets nod for MF biz; Bajaj Finserv MF launches new fund

Newly-formed Bajaj Finserv Asset Management has announced the launch of a balanced advantage fund (BAF) - schemes that dynamically invest in both equity and debt

BS Reporter

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 10:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Unifi Capital gets in-principle approval for MF business
 
Unifi Capital has obtained an in-principle approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for a mutual fund foray. The company has been operating as a portfolio manager since 2001 and currently manages over Rs 20,000 crore on behalf of about 10,000 portfolio management services and alternative investment funds. “Within the regulatory framework, we have more than enough space to offer differentiated investment strategies that mutual fund investors are yet to be served,” said Sarath Reddy, founder of Unifi Capital.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Bajaj Finserv MF launches balanced advantage fund
 
Newly-formed Bajaj Finserv Asset Management has announced the launch of a balanced advantage fund (BAF) — schemes that dynamically invest in both equity and debt. The new fund offer (NFO) for the scheme opens on November 24 and closes on December 8. “Given that we are a new entrant, we have the opportunity of looking at things afresh. Our BAF is yet another example of that approach. Here, both behavioural sciences and financial insights are ‘balanced’, to help us make our investment decisions,” said Ganesh Mohan, CEO, Bajaj Finserv Asset Manage­ment, an 100 per cent subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. BS REPORTER

Aditya Birla MF US Treasury NFO mops up Rs 200 crore
 
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has collected close to Rs 200 crore for its US Treasury Bond exchange traded fund (ETF) fund of funds’ new fund offer (NFO), which were open between October 16 and Octo­ber 30. The asset manager had launched two funds bench­ma­rked to US Treasury 1-3 year Bond ETF and 3-10 year Bond ETF. “Almost 7,000 investors have capitalised on this unique oppo­rtunity and invested in Aditya Birla Sun Life US Treasury Bond ETFs Fund of Funds NFO. We believe the Federal Reserve is unlikely to hike rates going forward and any increase in yields should be looked upon as an opportunity to buy US treasuries as rate cuts to start from end of next year or early 2025,” said A. Balasubr­am­anian, managing director & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. BS REPORTER

Also Read

Bajaj Finserv Q1 results: Net profit jumps 48.3% YoY to Rs 1,942.63 crore

Bajaj Auto October sales: Domestic 2W, CV sales up, exports take a hit

How to trade Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv post Q1FY24 earnings?

Shares of Bajaj Finance fall 3% as management projects margin contraction

Bajaj Holdings Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 46%, revenue up 14%

Benchmark equity indices fall for second day amid selloff in auto stocks

SAT expects rigorous probe, very difficult to catch finfluencers: Sebi WTM

Rupee hits fresh closing low of 83.35/$ despite dollar index dip

Confused, surprised at investor interest in F&Os, says Sebi chief

Tata Investment extends rally on huge volumes; stock up 41% in two days

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bajaj FinservMF IndustryEquity investment

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story