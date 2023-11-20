Home / Markets / News / Rupee hits fresh closing low at 83.35/$ despite dollar index dip

Rupee hits fresh closing low at 83.35/$ despite dollar index dip

The 10-year benchmark yield settled at 7.22 per cent on Friday

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
In November, the Indian unit has depreciated by 0.1 per cent

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 8:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Indian rupee hit a new closing low of 83.35 against the US dollar on Monday, despite a fall in the dollar index. Dealers noted that banks purchased dollars on behalf of oil companies and other importers. The Indian currency had settled at 83.27 on Friday.

The previous all-time closing low for the rupee was 83.34 per dollar on November 10. On the same day, the rupee had reached a record low of Rs 83.48 intraday against the dollar.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The dollar index, measuring the greenback’s strength against a basket of six major currencies, fell to 103.57 from 104.16 on Friday. The dollar weakened as markets anticipated that US interest rates might have peaked, closely watching for signs of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) easing monetary conditions.

“There was demand for the dollar from importers,” said Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex. “The Reserve Bank of India was absent from the market on Monday,” he added.

The local currency is expected to trade in the range of Rs 83.1 to Rs 83.45 per dollar in the current week.

In November, the Indian unit has depreciated by 0.1 per cent.

In the current financial year (2023-24), the rupee has depreciated by 1.4 per cent, while in the current calendar year, it has depreciated by 0.7 per cent so far. However, it had appreciated by 0.16 per cent in the first six months of the current calendar year due to robust foreign inflows.

Meanwhile, the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond rose by 4 basis points (bps) to settle at 7.26 per cent on Monday as mutual funds (MFs) sold bonds at a profit, according to dealers.

“There was selling by MFs as they were booking profit,” a dealer at a primary dealership said.

The 10-year benchmark yield settled at 7.22 per cent on Friday.

“There was some profit booking, and another thing is inflationary fears. Crude oil rose to almost $82 per barrel. Traders would have considered that,” said Dwijendra Srivastava, executive vice-president and chief investment officer of debt at Sundaram Asset Management Company.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose by 0.7 per cent to $81.14 per barrel, attributed to Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, planning to extend oil production cuts into the next year.

Additionally, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries+ is contemplating further cuts in response to decreasing prices and escalating tensions related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The market is eagerly awaiting the release of the minutes of the Fed meeting scheduled for Wednesday. However, the market believes that the US rate-setting panel might be done with rate hikes given the recent favourable economic data.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, 99.8 per cent of traders expect the Fed to keep rates unchanged in December, while the remaining traders expect a 25-bp hike.

Also Read

Rupay forex card out soon: Should you pick one over a credit/ debit card?

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Rupee ends at record low vs dollar as US Treasury yields hit 15-year high

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Confused, surprised at investor interest in F&Os, says Sebi chief

Tata Investment extends rally on huge volumes; stock up 41% in two days

Sensex at 86,000; Nifty at 21,800: How foreign brokerages see mkts in 2024

Oberoi Realty jumps 5%, m-cap hits Rs 50,000 cr as company forays into NCR

PFC, Yes Bank: Trading strategies for stocks to be added to BSE 100 index

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RupeeIndian rupeeForex RBI

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story