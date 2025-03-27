United Spirits up 3% after board approves ₹4 dividend; check record date

United Spirits shares gained 2.6 per cent in trade on Thursday, March 27, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹1,395.85 per share on BSE. The stock gained after the board approved the dividend and fixed record date.

The record date for a dividend is the cutoff date established by a company to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive a dividend payment. If you own the stock on or before the record date, you will receive the dividend. Shareholders who purchase the stock after the record date are not entitled to the dividend.

Around 12:15 PM, United Spirits share price was up 1.87 per cent at ₹1,385 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.44 per cent at 77,625.62. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,00,738.09 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,700 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹1,112 per share.

According to the company's regulatory filing, the board approved the payment of an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share (face value ₹2 each) for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders has been fixed as Thursday, April 3, 2025. The interim dividend will be paid on or after April 21, 2025.

"The board of directors of the company at their meeting held today i.e., Thursday, March 27, 2025, has inter alia approved the payment of an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share (face value ₹2 each) for the financial year ending March 31, 2025," the filing read.

United Spirits Limited is one of India's leading alcoholic beverage companies, known for a diverse range of spirits such as whiskey, rum, vodka, and brandy. A subsidiary of Diageo, a global alcoholic beverage leader, United Spirits was acquired by Diageo in 2014, enhancing its market presence in India.

The company’s flagship brand, McDowell's No. 1, is among the best-selling whiskey brands in India, along with other popular products like Royal Challenge and Smirnoff. United Spirits operates a vast distribution network and multiple manufacturing plants across the country. It also focuses on sustainability through initiatives like water conservation and energy efficiency, while contributing to corporate social responsibility projects in education, healthcare, and community development.

In the past one year, United Spirits shares have gained 19 per cent against Sensex's rise of 5.8 per cent.