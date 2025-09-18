Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex, maintains a positive outlook on Bitcoin’s trajectory. He believes the Fed’s monetary easing could redirect up to $7 trillion currently parked in money market funds toward riskier assets like cryptocurrencies and equities. Patel noted that this potential influx of liquidity could serve as a major catalyst for the crypto market in the months ahead.

"A sustained move above $117,000 could pave the way for new all-time highs, with strong technical support now forming around the $115,000 level," said Patel.

In contrast, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of crypto exchange Giottus, offered a more cautious perspective. He acknowledged that while the Fed’s move has strengthened the long-term case for increased liquidity, near-term conditions remain fragile.

Ethereum, other altcoins gain

Ethereum (ETH) followed Bitcoin’s lead, posting modest gains over the past 24 hours. ETH was last trading at $4,580, up 0.80 per cent, with intraday price fluctuations between $4,429 and $4,643. Trading volume reached $46.77 billion. Despite its recovery, Ethereum remains approximately 7 per cent below its recent peak of $4,953, reached on August 25, 2025. The steady upward trend, however, indicates growing investor confidence and renewed interest in the asset.