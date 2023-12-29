Home / Markets / News / US 10-year yield poised to end 2023 at almost exactly where it started

US 10-year yield poised to end 2023 at almost exactly where it started

It's an almost farcical conclusion to 12 months of trading that saw rates on the benchmark - a global anchor for markets and US mortgage rates - tumble to as low as 3.25 per cent

The moves reflect a broader volatility after markets entered the year pricing for a recession, only for a resilient economy underlined by a tight jobs sector to keep the Fed raising interest rates through to their July meeting.
Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 10:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

By Michael Mackenzie

After a year of massive swings and numerous head fakes, the US 10-year yield is poised to end 2023 almost exactly where it began.

It’s an almost farcical conclusion to 12 months of trading that saw rates on the benchmark — a global anchor for markets and US mortgage rates — tumble to as low as 3.25 per cent in the wake of March’s banking crisis, only to surpass 5 per cent for the first time in 16 years just a few months later. 

US 10-year yield market graph (Photo: Bloomberg)

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The moves reflect a broader volatility after markets entered the year pricing for a recession, only for a resilient economy underlined by a tight jobs sector to keep the Fed raising interest rates through to their July meeting. That wrongfooted a bunch of Wall Street strategists, yet many are again convinced that 2024 will bring about that long-anticipated slowdown and Fed cuts — even if there are some swings along the way. 

“For the long end of the US Treasury curve, you earned the coupon but — stress adjusted — it felt like you lost money on bonds in 2023,” said Jack McIntyre, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management. “2024 will be another volatile year.”

The 10-year yield traded at around 3.86 per cent as of 11:26 a.m. in New York on the final trading day of the year, a touch under its 2022 close of 3.875 per cent. 

That year-end yield is the culmination of a stunning rebound for Treasuries that, as recently as October, saw the 10-year rate as high as 5.019 per cent and the bond market on course for a historic third consecutive year of losses. 

But a subsequent market rally on weakening data has spared money managers, with the late-year boon for bonds only intensifying in mid-December when the Federal Reserve surprised investors by signaling more potential for interest-rate cuts in 2024.

The market is now pricing in more than 150 basis points of cuts for 2024, with traders increasingly betting that the first easing will arrive by March. 

And despite the minuscule move in the 10-year yield year-on-year, the great bond comeback leaves the Bloomberg Treasury index up about 4 per cent for the year.

Also Read

Govt bond yield harden 7 bps as auction cut-off yield higher than expected

US 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumps to near 21-year high, shows data

Weekly Treasury bills' yield rise as bank liquidity deficit nears Rs 1 trn

Treasury bill cut-off yield fall slightly as banking liquidity eases

Loans to overdrafts: US bond yield at 5% means pain heading everyone's way

Mcap zooms 29% this year, Sensex, Nifty see gains for 8 yrs in a row

Brokers target March-end timeline for offering UPI block facility

Indian shares, bonds likely to continue rallying in 2024 on foreign inflows

Trent outperforms market for 9th straight calendar year; zooms 127% in 2023

Voda Idea rallies 19%, hits highest level since Jan 2022 on heavy volumes

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :US marketmortgagebanking crisisUS Treasury

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 10:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story