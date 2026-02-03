Varun Beverages slips into red, stock down 6% from day's high post Q4 nos

Varun Beverages slips into red, stock down 6% from day's high post Q4 earnings numbers

Varun Beverages reported 33 per cent YoY growth in net profit at ₹260 crore, backed by 14.8 per cent increase in revenue on Tuesday. | Image: X