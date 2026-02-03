Nestle's mid-teen profit trajectory depends on stable demand, lower costs

Operating profit grew 10 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,230 crore, while adjusted net profit grew 12 per cent year-on-year to ₹770 crore. Reported net profit stood at ₹1,018 crore, declining 46.2 per cent year-on-year. The exceptional items include a ₹312 crore benefit from the write-off of earlier tax provisions, as well as ₹35 crore for restructuring costs and ₹10.4 crore as a one-time cost related to the labour code. In 9MFY26, Nestle’s revenue and operating profit grew 12 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively, while adjusted net profit declined 2 per cent year-on-year.
Nestle’s marketing investments in pushing brands, strengthening its distribution network, and capital expenditure for capacity expansions are starting to pay off. A focus on R-URBAN has led to improved distribution, as packaged food has started to gain traction in tier-II and tier-III towns and in rural areas.