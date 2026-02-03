Nestle's mid-teen profit trajectory depends on stable demand, lower costs

The company has also benefited from a broader market recovery following GST 2.0, with almost the entire portfolio benefiting. Management remains committed to growth rather than focusing on margins. In Q4, similar growth rates may be possible, given a low base effect. Guidance indicated that milk and edible oil prices would remain elevated in Q4, while coffee prices may be range-bound or ease given good harvests. Management is optimistic about the upcoming wheat harvest in April 2026. About 85 per cent of the portfolio has directly benefited from the GST reforms, apart from the general consumption boost.