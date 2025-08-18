Vikram Solar IPO GMP dips to 18% ahead of opening; check key details

The mainline offering is scheduled to open for public subscription tomorrow, August 19, 2025. The ₹2,079.37 crore issue consists of a fresh issue of 45.2 million shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 17.5 million equity shares.

Vikram Solar IPO opens for subscription tomorrow and will remain open for three days, closing on Thursday, August 21, 2025. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on or before Friday, August 22, 2025. As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company’s shares are scheduled to be listed on both the NSE and BSE on a tentative date of Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

The company has allocated up to 50 per cent of the issue to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent to non-institutional investors (NIIs), and the remaining 35 per cent to retail investors.

Vikram Solar IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime, is the registrar of the issue. JM Financial, Nuvama Wealth Management, UBS Securities India, Equirus Capital, and PhillipCapital (India) are the book-running lead managers.

Vikram Solar IPO objective

According to the RHP, the company plans to utilise ₹769.73 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, VSL Green Power, for the Phase-I Project and ₹595.2 crore for the Phase-II Project. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Vikram Solar

Incorporated in 2005, Vikram Solar is a solar photo-voltaic (PV) module manufacturing company. It operates two solar PV module manufacturing facilities located in West Bengal and in Tamil Nadu with 4.50 GW of installed manufacturing capacity.