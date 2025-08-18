Home / Markets / News / KEC International shares jump 8% on winning ₹1,402-crore new orders

KEC International shares jump 8% on winning ₹1,402-crore new orders

KEC International shares gained 7.6 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹837.6 per share on BSE; check all details

stock market trading
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:43 AM IST
KEC International shares jumped 7.6 per cent on Monday, August 18, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹837.6 per share on BSE.
 
At 11:23 AM, KEC International share price was trading 7.58 per cent higher at ₹837.05 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 1.18 per cent higher at 81,545.94.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Why were KEC International shares in demand? 

The buying on the counter came after the company secured new orders worth ₹1,402 crore across various segments. 
 
The company's transmission and distribution (T&D) division bagged a 765 kV transmission line project from a marquee private player in India. It will also supply towers, hardware, and poles in America. 
 
Its civil business has secured a repeat order for a high-rise residential project from a renowned real estate developer in Northern India.
 
Additionally, its cables and conductors business has secured orders for the supply of various types of cables and conductors in India and the overseas market.
 
“We are pleased with the order wins across our businesses. In the India T&D business, we have expanded our customer base by securing a prestigious order from a reputed private player. We are also encouraged by the repeat order secured from a leading private developer in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) segment in India. With these additions, our YTD order intake has surpassed ₹8,400 crore. These orders, along with the orders announced earlier during the year, will substantially contribute towards our targeted growth going forward," said Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd.  ALSO READ | Sensex jumps 1,168 pts, Nifty tops 25k: Here's why markets are rising today

About KEC International:

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has a presence in the verticals of power transmission & distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil & gas pipelines, and cables & conductors. It is the flagship company of the RPG Group. RPG Enterprises, established in 1979, is one of India’s fastest-growing business groups with a turnover of $5.2 billion. The group has diverse business interests in the areas of Infrastructure, Tyres, Pharma, IT, and Specialty, as well as in emerging innovation-led technology businesses.
 

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

