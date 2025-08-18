KEC International shares jump 8% on winning ₹1,402-crore new orders

KEC International shares jumped 7.6 per cent on Monday, August 18, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹837.6 per share on BSE.

Why were KEC International shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the company secured new orders worth ₹1,402 crore across various segments.

The company's transmission and distribution (T&D) division bagged a 765 kV transmission line project from a marquee private player in India. It will also supply towers, hardware, and poles in America.

Its civil business has secured a repeat order for a high-rise residential project from a renowned real estate developer in Northern India. Additionally, its cables and conductors business has secured orders for the supply of various types of cables and conductors in India and the overseas market. ALSO READ | Sensex jumps 1,168 pts, Nifty tops 25k: Here's why markets are rising today “We are pleased with the order wins across our businesses. In the India T&D business, we have expanded our customer base by securing a prestigious order from a reputed private player. We are also encouraged by the repeat order secured from a leading private developer in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) segment in India. With these additions, our YTD order intake has surpassed ₹8,400 crore. These orders, along with the orders announced earlier during the year, will substantially contribute towards our targeted growth going forward," said Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd.