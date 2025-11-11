Vikran Eng shares rally 9% on Q2 results, ₹1,642-crore order win

Shares of Vikran Engineering Ltd saw their best intraday rally since listing, rising over 9 per cent on Tuesday after it reported its quarterly earnings and its ₹1,641.91-crore contract win.

The civil construction firm's stock rose as much as 9.4 per cent during the day to ₹108.6 per share, the steepest rise since its listing in September this year. The stock pared gains to trade 5.16 per cent higher at ₹104.3 apiece, compared to a 0.15 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 12:15 PM.

Shares of the company rose for the third straight session and currently trade at 10 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 5.5 per cent since its listing. Vikran Engineering has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,691.30 crore.

Vikran Engineering Q2 results The company reported a 339.42 per cent rise in net profit to ₹9.14 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, compared with ₹2.08 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations increased 10.71 per cent to ₹176.29 crore from ₹159.24 crore in the same period last year. Vikran Engineering secures ₹1,641.91 crore EPC contract The company received an Engineering, Procurement and Commissioning (EPC) contract from Carbonminus Maharashtra One Private Ltd. for the development of 505 Megawatt (Mw) (AC) grid-interactive, ground-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) power plants based on crystalline PV technology under the MSEDCL LIS scheme across various districts in Maharashtra.