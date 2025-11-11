Home / Markets / News / HEG, Graphite soar up to 12% on heavy volume; what's driving GE stocks?

HEG, Graphite soar up to 12% on heavy volume; what's driving GE stocks?

ICICI Securities remains constructive on HEG over the long term, supported by the global transition to electric arc furnace-based steelmaking and its entry into the graphite anode market.

Stock Market
Stock Market
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 11:14 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Share prices of HEG, Graphite India today

 
Shares of graphite electrodes (GE) companies HEG and Graphite India rallied up to 12 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade backed by heavy volumes after HEG reported a good set of numbers for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.47 per cent at 83,141.94 at 10:51 AM.
 
These stocks had declined up to 7 per cent on Monday after Graphite India posted weak earnings for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26).
 
Individually, HEG surged 12 per cent to ₹580 on the back of a four-fold jump in average trading volumes. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹622 on July 31, 2025. As many as 12.85 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. 
 
Meanwhile, the stock price of Graphite India soared 8 per cent to ₹579.90 on the BSE in intra-day trade. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹651.25 on October 31, 2025. 
 

What’s driving HEG, Graphite India stock price today?

 
In Q2FY26, HEG reported 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone revenue from operations at ₹697 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter came in at ~₹118 crore with corresponding EBTDA margins at 17 per cent, down 30 bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). 
 
The reported profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter jumped 82 per cent QoQ at ₹131 crore. The PAT includes one-time gains of ₹86 crore in Q2FY26 and ₹31 crore in Q1FY26 from MTM investment in Graftech. 
 

GE outlook

 
Prices of graphite electrodes continued to face competitive headwinds while raw material costs, particularly petroleum needle coke, have not declined in tandem and consequently led to an impact on operating margins. Although the US tariff increased further during the quarter, its impact on the company’s performance has been mitigated to some extent by exports across multiple geographies, the management of Graphite India said.
 
The company is encouraged by the long-term dynamics of the graphite electrode industry, particularly with the global move towards decarbonization and the resulting adoption of the electric arc furnace process. With strong operational capabilities and financial discipline, the company is well positioned to meet rising demand from both Indian and international customers. Management said it continues to focus on cost competitiveness by optimizing operating costs and improving efficiencies.
 

ICICI Securities view on HEG, Graphite India

 
HEG’s topline witnessed a sequential improvement, driven by rise in volume by 6 per cent QoQ and > 7.7 per cent QoQ increase in graphite electrode realization (with an assumption of 95 per cent capacity utilisation) during the quarter. The 50 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian imports poses a concern, as the US accounts for over 10 per cent of the company’s revenue, potentially impacting growth ahead. Nonetheless, ICICI Securities said it remains constructive on HEG over the long term, supported by the global transition to electric arc furnace-based steelmaking and its entry into the graphite anode market.
 
As regards to Graphite India, the brokerage firm said subdued global graphite electrode prices and the 50 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian imports are expected to continue pressuring performance. This result update has already triggered a negative reaction, with the stock decreasing by ~6.7 per cent in Monday's trading session.
 
However, according to media reports, the US President Donald Trump indicated that Washington and New Delhi are nearing a new trade agreement, adding that tariffs imposed on India may be lowered in due course. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 300 pts, Nifty holds 25,450 in broad-based selling; VIX rises 5%

Syrma SGS shares rally 6% after Q2 results; forays into defence business

Swan Defence hits record high on LoI win for $220 million shipbuilding deal

HCL Tech, Avanti Feeds, Gokex: 5 stocks to buy if India, US ink trade deal

NRB Bearings shares soar 7%, up 51% from March low on Q2 results; details

Topics :The Smart Investorgraphite electrode companiesGraphite India HEGQ2 resultsstock market tradingMarket trends

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story