Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO allotment; check status, GMP, listing date

Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Virtual Galaxy Infotech is expected to be finalised today, Thursday, May 15, 2025. The The basis of allotment of shares for Virtual Galaxy Infotech is expected to be finalised today, Thursday, May 15, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Virtual Galaxy Infotech, which closed for subscription on Wednesday, May 14, received an overwhelming response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by nearly 231 times.

The highest demand for the SME offering came from Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 590 times. This was followed by retail investors at 134 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 129 times.

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE and Maashitla Securities, the registrar for the Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO . Alternatively, investors can also follow these direct links to check the Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO allotment status online:

Check Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Check Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO allotment status on Maashitla Securities: https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹93.29 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 6.57 million equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The public issue was open for subscription from Friday, May 9, 2025, to Wednesday, May 14, 2025. It was available at ₹135–142 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares.

Also Read

ALSO READ | Integrity Infra IPO sees muted demand; subscription lags at 77%, GMP nil Maashitla Securities serves as the registrar, while Smart Horizon Capital Advisors acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the offering.

Virtual Galaxy Infotech proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public issue for capital expenditure towards setting up an additional development facility in Nagpur, Maharashtra, and for the repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings. The company will further use the proceeds to invest in procuring GPUs, server & storage systems at a data centre, fund expenditure related to enhancement, maintenance, and upgrading of existing products through manpower hiring, support business development and marketing activities, and for general corporate purposes.

Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing estimate

The unlisted shares of Virtual Galaxy Infotech were trading at around ₹229 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹87 or 61.27 per cent over the upper end of the issue price of ₹142 apiece, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Shares of Virtual Galaxy Infotech are expected to debut on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Monday, May 19, 2025. The current GMP trend indicates a positive listing of the company's shares. Should the current GMP sustain, investors can expect the company's shares to list at around a 61 per cent premium on the exchange. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for determining the company’s market performance.

About Virtual Galaxy Infotech

Based in Maharashtra, India, Virtual Galaxy Infotech is an IT services and consulting firm. The company offers core banking software solutions, IT solutions, ERP implementation, and customised software solutions development. The company provides IT services for the BFSI, ERP, and E-Governance domains. It is primarily involved in the development, customisation, installation, and implementation of software applications, along with comprehensive post-implementation support, monitoring, and maintenance services for the delivered solutions.