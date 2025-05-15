Stocks to watch today, May 15: Tata Power, Eicher, SBI, JSW Energy, Godfrey

Stocks to Watch on May 15, 2025: Q4 results, institutional activity, along with mixed global cues and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, are likely to influence the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, today.

That said, at 6:34 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 41 points higher at 24,756 level, indicating a higher start.

Global cues

Asia-Pacific markets declined on Thursday, reversing gains from the previous session that were driven by optimism over easing US-China trade tensions.

Last checked, Nikkei was down 0.90 per cent, while the broader Topix index shed 0.76 per cent. Kospi and ASX200 were trading flat with a negative bias.

On Wall Street overnight, the S&P 500 posted a modest gain of 0.10 per cent, continuing its strong start to the week and pushing into positive territory for the year. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.72 per cent. However, the Dow Jones declined 0.21 per cent.

Considering these factors, here are the top stocks to watch on Thursday, May 15:

Earnings today: JSW Energy, PB Fintech, Patanjali Foods, Abbott India, Tube Investments of India, Page Industries, Godfrey Phillips India, Cochin Shipyard, ITC Hotels, Kaynes Technology India, Godrej Industries, LIC Housing Finance, Global Health, Endurance Technologies, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, CESC, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, SKF India, Vinati Organics, Bikaji Foods International, SignatureGlobal India, Neuland Laboratories, BLS International Services, Caplin Point Laboratories, Alivus Life Sciences, NCC, LT Foods, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust, IFCI, Balrampur Chini Mills, G R Infraprojects, Allied Blenders & Distillers, Saregama India, Arvind, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Inox India, Tega Industries, Garware Technical Fibres, P N Gadgil Jewellers, South Indian Bank, Welspun Enterprises, Prism Johnson, Thangamayil Jewellery, Websol Energy System, and Pricol among others.

Tata Power: Riding on the growth of its solar business, Riding on the growth of its solar business, Tata Power reported a 25 per cent jump in net profit to ₹1,306 crore in Q4FY25. Its revenue rose 7 per cent to ₹17,328 crore.

Torrent Power: Q4 net profit jumped 146.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,059.6 crore, driven by strong performance from gas-based power and distribution businesses.

Apollo Tyres: to ₹184.6 crore, from ₹354.08 crore a year ago. It reported a total income of ₹6,451.12 crore in Q4FY25, up 1.8 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y). Q4 net profit fell 47.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹184.6 crore, from ₹354.08 crore a year ago. It reported a total income of ₹6,451.12 crore in Q4FY25, up 1.8 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y).

3i Infotech: Q4 revenue at ₹187 crore versus ₹197 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda rose to ₹16 crore from a ₹38.8 crore loss Y-o-Y; margin improved to 8.6 per cent.

Karnataka Bank: Q4 net profit declined 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹252.4 crore. NII fell 6.4 per cent to ₹780.7 crore. GNPA at 3.08 per cent vs 3.11 per cent Q-o-Q.

Hitachi Energy: Q4 profit rose 61.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹184 crore. Revenue grew 11.1 per cent to ₹1,883.7 crore on strong order execution and forex gains.

Brigade Enterprises: Q4 net profit rose 19.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹246.8 crore. Revenue fell 14.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,460.4 crore.

JB Chemicals: Q4 net profit rose 15.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹145.7 crore. Revenue grew 10.2 per cent to ₹949.5 crore. Ebitda rose 14.5 per cent to ₹226.5 crore; margin at 23.9 per cent.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Q4 net profit surged 93 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹49.5 crore vs ₹25.6 crore. Beat estimate of ₹32 crore.

Muthoot Finance: . Standalone AUM grew 43 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.09 lakh crore. NII rose 36 per cent to ₹2,904 crore. Q4 net profit rose 42.7 per cent Y-o-Y . Standalone AUM grew 43 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.09 lakh crore. NII rose 36 per cent to ₹2,904 crore.

Sanofi India: Q4 net profit declined 12.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹119.5 crore. Revenue rose 5 per cent to ₹535.9 crore. Ebitda jumped 25 per cent to ₹171.9 crore; margin at 32.1 per cent.

Wendt India: Promoter Wendt GmbH to sell up to 37.5 per cent stake via OFS worth ₹487.5 crore, including a 7.5 per cent green shoe option.