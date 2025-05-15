Dividend stocks: SBI, IEX, 8 others to go ex-date on May 16; full list here

Dividend stocks: Shares of State Bank of India (SBI), Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), and 8 other companies are expected to remain in the spotlight today, Thursday, May 15, 2025, following their announcement of dividend rewards to shareholders. A dividend is often viewed as a form of passive income, representing a portion of a company’s profits distributed to shareholders as a reward for their investment.

According to BSE data, these stocks are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on May 16, 2025. The ex-dividend date marks the day a stock begins trading without the right to receive the declared dividend , meaning investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible. The companies finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on their records as of the record date.

Other companies featuring on the list include Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Alicon Castalloy, Aptech, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms, Kewal Kiran Clothing, and Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems.

Among them, the country’s largest public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI) , has announced a final dividend of ₹15.90 per share, with the record date for shareholder eligibility set for May 16, 2025.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has announced a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share. The company has set May 16, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend.

Meanwhile, vocational training and career education provider Aptech has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per share, also with a record date of May 16, 2025. Advanced Enzyme Technologies has declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share.

Here are the complete details of the stocks trading ex-dividend tomorrow, along with their key details: