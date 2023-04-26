Volume driven strategy could sustain growth for Nestle, say analysts

Despite margin contraction, the performance is commendable given steady inflation across the range of food commodities Nestlé processes. Volumes were up, and the company succeeded in passing on some of the higher raw material costs. There were also signs inflation may moderate in

Nestlé delivered an encouraging performance in the March 2023 quarter. Sales were up 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,830 crore (Rs 4,260 crore in the previous quarter) with domestic and export sales up 21.2 per cent and 24.9 per cent YoY respectively while net profit rose 25.8 per cent YoY. However, the gross margins contracted 149 basis points YoY to 53.8 per cent on higher raw material prices, particularly milk and its derivatives, as well as wheat flour and edible oil. The operating profit grew 19.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,110 crore while the operating profit margins contracted by 24 basis points YoY to 23 per cent. Net profit grew 25.8 per cent YoY to Rs 750 crore.