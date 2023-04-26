Home / Markets / News / AU Small Finance tumbles 7% in 4 sessions; what should investors do?

AU Small Finance tumbles 7% in 4 sessions; what should investors do?

Last week, reports claimed that the Reserve Bank of India has raised concerns about the rapid rise in advances at AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance tumbles 7% in 4 sessions; what should investors do?

Shares of AU Small Finance have tumbled 7 per cent in four trading sessions after reports, last week, claimed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had called the lender's management for two meetings last year, raising concerns about the rapid rise in advances.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, meanwhile, added 0.5 per cent during the period.
"The bank was told that its growth was not in line with what other banks in the system were reflecting. The RBI is concerned whether this signifies high incentives for achieving growth, along with a dilution of underwriting standards, risk management, and risk model," said a report by BQ Prime.

