Home / Markets / News / HDFC-HDFC Bank merger may pave way for Adani Enterprises' Sensex inclusion

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger may pave way for Adani Enterprises' Sensex inclusion

LTIMindtree may get added to Nifty; merged HDFC Bank may see $4.9 bn inflows from passive tracker

Samie Modak Mumbai
Premium
HDFC-HDFC Bank merger may pave way for Adani Enterprises' Sensex inclusion

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 5:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adani Enterprises (AEL), the flagship firm of the trouble-hit Gautam Adani Group, could make it to the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex as the impending merger between HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC Ltd) will open up one spot in the 30-share index. At present, no Adani Group stock is part of the Sensex, while AEL, along with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, is part of the Nifty50 index. 
Meanwhile, LTIMindtree fills the space created by the HDFC Bank-HDFC Ltd merger in the Nifty50 Index. 
Last week, the Reserve Bank of India provided forbearance and clarification sought by HDFC Group. With most regulatory approvals in place, the merger between the two financial sector behemoths is now expected to get completed in the next few months.

Also Read

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

HDFC Bank stock's re-rating still some time away, say analysts

HDFC Bank files petition for NCLT approval to the proposed merger

HDFC Bank Q3: PAT may grow up to 20% YoY; margin, asset quality seen steady

Wipro Q4 preview: Soft quarter likely; share buyback, Q1FY24 guidance eyed

Siemens hits record high; stock surges 22% thus far in calendar year 2023

AU Small Finance tumbles 5% in 4 sessions; what should investors do?

Price hikes to drive HUL Q4 revenue, ad-spends to dent margin: Analysts

Gujarat govt's new PSU policy mandates bonus shares, dividends, buybacks

Topics :SensexHDFCHDFC BankmergerAdani Enterprises

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story