Sensex, Nifty fall today on global worries but IPO GMPs remain steady

IPO GMP today: The benchmark equity indices fell sharply during early trade on Monday and continued to trade lower amidst negative global sentiments. Traders worldwide are concerned that the Federal Reserve might be slow to respond to the US economic slowdown by cutting interest rates. At around 10:50 AM, the Sensex was quoted at 79,074, down 1,907 points or 2.36 per cent, while the Nifty50 was around 24,145, down 572 points or 2.32 per cent.





Also Read: Global stock market sell-off: Chris Wood of Jefferies decodes impact However, amidst this, the Indian primary market remains intact as the grey market premiums (GMP) of ongoing initial public offerings (IPOs) have not witnessed any significant change on Monday. A GMP is the premium amount at which IPO shares are traded before they are listed on the stock exchanges. This also indicates investor sentiment towards public issues. A higher GMP indicates growing demand for the public issue among investors, while a lower premium suggests otherwise.

IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

Ola Electric IPO, Ceigall India, and Akums Drugs are among the ongoing mainboard public issues in the primary markets in India. Here's how the grey market premiums of these IPOs have reacted:

Ceigall India IPO GMP today: The unlisted shares of Ceigall India are trading at a premium of Rs 53 or 13.22 per cent in the grey markets on Monday. The GMP of Ceigall India IPO has not changed since Saturday, August 3, 2024, and has remained constant at Rs 53 or 13.22 per cent. Earlier, the GMP of Ceigall India IPO was reported at Rs 60 or nearly 15 per cent on Friday, August 2, 2024. The three-day subscription window for the Ceigall India IPO closes today.

Ola Electric IPO GMP today: The unlisted shares of Ola Electric IPO are trading at a premium of Rs 9.60 or 12.63 per cent in the grey markets on Monday. The GMP of Ola Electric IPO has not changed since Saturday, August 3, 2024, and has remained constant at Rs 9.60 or 12.63 per cent. Earlier, the GMP of Ola Electric IPO was reported at around Rs 9 or nearly 12 per cent on Friday, August 2, 2024. The three-day subscription window for the Ola Electric IPO closes on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO GMP today: Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO will list on BSE and NSE tomorrow, Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Ahead of listing, the unlisted shares of Akums Drugs are trading at a premium of Rs 86 or 12.67 per cent in the grey markets on Monday. The grey market premium of Akums Drugs remained unchanged since yesterday, August 4, 2024. However, earlier, on August 3 and August 2, Akums Drugs IPO was commanding a GMP of Rs 99 and Rs 124, respectively.



Besides these mainboard IPOs, the GMP of ongoing SME IPOs, including Afcom Holdings (GMP - Rs 140 or 129 per cent), Picture Post Studios (GMP - Rs 17 or 70 per cent), and Dhariwalcorp (GMP - Rs 60 or 56per cent), have also remained steady on Monday.



