Waaree Energies shares advance 5% as unit bags 540 MW solar module order

Shares of the company gained for the third straight day on Monday and are trading at the highest level since December last year. The counter has risen 8 per cent this year, compared to an 8.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Waaree Energies has a total market capitalisation of ₹88,826.53 crore, according to BSE data.

Waaree Energies unit secures 540 Mw solar module order

Waaree Solar Americas, the wholly owned US subsidiary of Waaree Energies, received an international order for the supply of 540 Mw of solar modules, according to an exchange filing.

The order was secured from a US-based developer and owner-operator of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects, it said in the statement. According to the company, the one-time order involves the supply of 270 Mw of solar modules in 2025, with the remaining 270 Mw scheduled for delivery during 2027–2028.