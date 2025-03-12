Home / Markets / News / Waaree Renewable share pops 4% on securing commercial order worth Rs 740 cr

Waaree Renewable share pops 4% on securing commercial order worth Rs 740 cr

The uptick in the Waaree Renewable share price came after it announced a consortium of three members comprising the company itself has received a Letter of Award (LOA) worth Rs 740 crore

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 10:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Waaree Renewable share price: Renewable energy company Waaree Renewable Technologies shares were buzzing in trade on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, as the scrip gained as much as 4 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 835 per share.
 
The uptick in the Waaree Renewable share price came after it announced a consortium of three members comprising the company itself has received a Letter of Award (LOA) worth Rs 740 crore, for Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works for solar power project of 125 MWAC (181.3 MWp DC) capacity on turnkey basis along with Operation and Maintenance (O&M).  
 
In an exchange filing, Waaree Renewable said, “We are pleased to inform that a consortium of three members comprising our Company Waaree Renewable Technologies as one of the members has received a Letter of Award (LOA) for Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works for solar power project of 125 MWAC (181.3 MWp DC) capacity on turnkey basis along with Operation and Maintenance.”  
 
Under the terms of the order, the Consortium will develop the projects with Plant Capacity 125 MWAC (181.3 MWp DC). The inter se arrangement between the consortium members shall be finalised in due course, Waaree Renewable said, in a statement. 
 
The value of the order is approximately Rs 740.06 crore, inclusive of taxes. 
 
Moreover, the project is scheduled to be completed within 18 months from the date of signing of contract, the company revealed.

Also Read

Godrej Agrovet up 4% as board nods acquisition of 48.06% stake in Creamline

Bharti Airtel, RIL shares rise upto 3% on deal with Elon Musk-backed SpaceX

IndusInd Bank stock tumbles 8%, m-cap falls below Rs 50,000 crore intraday

Analysts cautiously optimistic on Tata Motors amid JLR vol concerns in FY26

IndusInd Bank stock crashes as derivative portfolio hit invites downgrades

 
Last month, the company announced that a Letter of Award (LOA) for EPC work for a 40 MWh battery storage system was awarded by Continuum Green Energy Limited. 
 
About Waaree Renewable 
 
Set up in 1999, Waaree Renewable Technology Limited (WRTL) operates under the Waaree Energies Limited, spearheading the Solar EPC sector. Waaree claims to have successfully completed over 10,000 solar projects, cumulatively accounting for more than 600 MW of operational capacity.
 
The market capitalisation of Waaree Renewables is Rs 8,496.10 crore, according to BSE.
 
The 52-week high of Waaree Renewables share is Rs 3,037.75 per share, while its 52-week low is Rs 759 per share. 
 
At 10:26 AM, the Waaree Renewables shares were trading 1.51 per cent higher at Rs 815. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.22 per cent lower at 73,936.27 levels.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kaynes Tech shares slide 9% as MD gets Sebi notice; stock down 44% in 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 190 pts, Nifty below 22,450; Nifty It down 3%; SMID slip

Adani Green Energy gains 2% as arm commissions 250 MW solar project in AP

Stocks to Watch Today, March 12: Airtel, Kaynes Tech, Swiggy, RVNL, Voda

Wall Street sell-off spirals, briefly sends US stocks 10% below its record

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYS&P BSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesIndian stock exchangesshare marketShare priceIndian equity marketsstock market trading

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story