Waaree Renewable share pops 4% on securing commercial order worth Rs 740 cr

Waaree Renewable share price: Renewable energy company Waaree Renewable Technologies shares were buzzing in trade on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, as the scrip gained as much as 4 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 835 per share.

The uptick in the Waaree Renewable share price came after it announced a consortium of three members comprising the company itself has received a Letter of Award (LOA) worth Rs 740 crore, for Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works for solar power project of 125 MWAC (181.3 MWp DC) capacity on turnkey basis along with Operation and Maintenance (O&M).

In an exchange filing, Waaree Renewable said, “We are pleased to inform that a consortium of three members comprising our Company Waaree Renewable Technologies as one of the members has received a Letter of Award (LOA) for Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works for solar power project of 125 MWAC (181.3 MWp DC) capacity on turnkey basis along with Operation and Maintenance.”

Under the terms of the order, the Consortium will develop the projects with Plant Capacity 125 MWAC (181.3 MWp DC). The inter se arrangement between the consortium members shall be finalised in due course, Waaree Renewable said, in a statement.

The value of the order is approximately Rs 740.06 crore, inclusive of taxes.

Moreover, the project is scheduled to be completed within 18 months from the date of signing of contract, the company revealed.

Last month, the company announced that a Letter of Award (LOA) for EPC work for a 40 MWh battery storage system was awarded by Continuum Green Energy Limited.

About Waaree Renewable

Set up in 1999, Waaree Renewable Technology Limited (WRTL) operates under the Waaree Energies Limited, spearheading the Solar EPC sector. Waaree claims to have successfully completed over 10,000 solar projects, cumulatively accounting for more than 600 MW of operational capacity.

The market capitalisation of Waaree Renewables is Rs 8,496.10 crore, according to BSE.

The 52-week high of Waaree Renewables share is Rs 3,037.75 per share, while its 52-week low is Rs 759 per share.

At 10:26 AM, the Waaree Renewables shares were trading 1.51 per cent higher at Rs 815. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.22 per cent lower at 73,936.27 levels.