Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty 22,555, hints flat open; Asian shares mixed on Trump tariff flip-flop

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, March 12, 2025: Equity benchmark indices in India may start the trading session on a quiet note amid mixed cues from Asian peers. In the day ahead, the sentiment is likely to be driven by FII trading activity and performance of private banking shares - mainly IndusInd Bank, which plunged 27 per cent on Tuesday. That apart, investors will also take note of the IIP (Index of Industrial Production) and Inflation numbers to be released today. At 8:20 AM; GIFT Nifty futures quoted at 22,555 levels, hinting at a likely directionless start to the day. Overnight in the US, stock indices - Dow Jones (down over 1 per cent), the S&P 500 and NASDAQ extended losses after the US President Donald Trump said would double tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Canada. However, as per latest reports, Trump no longer intends to impose additional tariffs on Canada. Earlier in the day, Trump doubled his planned tariffs on all imports of steel and aluminum products from Canada to 50 per cent, in response to the province of Ontario's decision to place a 25 per cent tariff on its electricity exports to the US. He also threatened to "substantially increase" tariffs on cars coming into the US on April 2. ALSO READ: All you need to know before the opening bell Among the markets in the Asia-Pacific region, the Australian benchmarks - the ALL Ordanaries and ASX 200 were down around 1.5 per cent each. Hang Seng slipped 0.3 per cent, and Straits Times was down 0.1 per cent. On the other hand, Nikkei advanced 0.2 per cent. KOSPI and Taiwan surged 1.4 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively. Back home, Shares of IndusInd Bank are likely to remain in focus after yesterday's debacle. The bank's MD & CEO Sumant Kathpalia has expressed confidence that IndusInd will report net profit for the current quarter (Jan-March) as well as for the full financial year, despite the hit on the bottomline due to discrepancies discovered in the derivative portfolio. Meanwhile, Ashok Hinduja, chairman of IndusInd International Holdings has reassured investors that no margin calls were triggered on pledged holdings and assured that the promoter group had strong financial backing to expand its stake in the bank once regulatory approvals were secured.