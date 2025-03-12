Stocks to Watch Today, March 12: Airtel, Kaynes Tech, Swiggy, RVNL, Voda

Stocks to Watch Today, Wednesday, March 12, 2025: India stock markets today may follow global cues and foreign investors activity to chart its course during the day. At 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 14 points at 22,550.

Investors await February's retail inflation (CPI inflation) data, to be released later today.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei index is up 0.05 per cent, South Korea's Kospi index 1.38 per cent, but Australia's ASX200 is down 1.44 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, too, was down 0.08 per cent.

Read: Markets Today: Feb CPI, Jan IIP; Trump tariffs; FIIs; Super Iron, PDP IPOs Overnight, the S&P 500 ended the session 0.76 per cent lower after a volatile session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.14 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.18 per cent.

Meanwhile, here is a list of Stocks to Watch on Wednesday:

Bharti Airtel share price:

Adani Enterprises share price:

According to a PTI report, Adani Group has won the project to redevelop Motilal Nagar in Mumbai . Motilal Nagar I, II and III is one of Mumbai's biggest housing redevelopment projects, covering 143 acres in western suburb of Goregaon (W). Adani Group won the project for a cost of Rs 36,000 crore.

AGS Transact Technologies share price:

Responding to media reports about certain ATMs, managed by AGS Transact, going cashless across, the company said that it is actively working with its banking customers to support operations across its ATM network. "We have migrated around 50 per cent ATMs in our network to the banks and MSPs networks to ensure minimise disruption," it said in a statement.

Ireda share price:

In a stock exchange filing, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (Ireda) informed investors that the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to meet on Monday, March 17, 2025, to consider the proposal for enhancement of borrowing plan for FY 2024-25.

Adani Green Energy share price:

Adani Solar Energy Ap Eight Private Limited, a wholly-owned step down subsidiary of Adani Green Energy, has commissioned a solar power project of 250 megawatt (Mw) at Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. With the commissioning of this plant, Adani Green said the total operational renewable generation capacity of the company has increased to 12,591.1 Mw.

Swiggy share price:

At the inaugural Swiggy Sustainability Summit held, the food aggregator and quick commerce platform set a goal for itself to transition to a 100 per cent electric vehicle (EV) delivery fleet by 2030. It also said that it would facilitate 100 per cent of its restaurant partners to transition to responsible packaging alternatives by 2030.

Kaynes Technology share price:

As per the company's disclosure, Ramesh Kunhikannan, managing director of Kaynes Technology India, has received a Show-Cause notice from markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for suspected violations in maintenance of Structured Digital Database (SDD) pertaining to financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023.

PB Fintech share price:

PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, said on Tuesday that the company will invest an aggregate amount of up to Rs 696 crore in PB Healthcare Services Private Limited, its wholly-owned subsidiary, in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). The investment will be made by subscribing or purchasing the equity shares or compulsory convertible preference shares.

ONGC share price:

On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the acquisition of Ayana Renewable Power Private Limited by ONGC NTPC Green Private Limited. ONGC NTPC Green is a joint venture between ONGC Green Limited and NTPC Green Energy Limited, and is presently not engaged in any business activities.

Nykaa share price:

FSN e-Commerce, the parent company of online beauty retailer Nykaa, has incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary called 'Nykaa Essentials Private Limited'. Nykaa Essentials will trade and deal in all kinds of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty, personal care and health care products, lifestyle products, perfumery products, and other related goods and products.

Reliance share price, Vodafone Idea share price:

As per the latest data provided by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), Reliance Jio added 3.90 million wireless subscribers in December 2024, while Bharti Airtel added 1.03 million subscribers. Vodafone Idea, on the other hand, lost 17.15 million wireless subscribers in December 2024. The total telephone subscriber base in India grew marginally to 1,189.92 million in December 2024.

Godrej Agrovet share price:

In its Board meeting, held on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, the Board of Directors approved the acquisition of the remaining 48.06 per cent equity stake in Creamline Dairy Products Limited , making CDPL a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. The Board will execute a Share Purchase Agreement with the Promoter Group of Creamline Dairy Products for the purchase / acquisition of 47.38 per cent equity stake in CDPL.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price:

RVNL share price:

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) has won a project worth Rs 554.6 crore, from NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) to construct a 6-lane, access controlled connectivity to Visakhapatnam Port Road from Sabbavaram bypass of Anakapalli – Anandapuram corridor to Sheelanagar Junction of NH 516C on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

Maithan Alloys share price:

The company's Byrnihat Unit of Meghalaya has resumed operations on both the furnaces after the company received a letter from Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board, informing it about the revocation of their "Notice of Closure" order. The company said the production will resume by next week and gradually scale up.

TVS Motor share price:

Two-wheeler major TVS Motor Company said on Tuesday that its shareholding in the Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) has fallen to 18.18 per cent. Thus, IFQM ceases to be as an associate of TVS Motors.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) share price:

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook. Fitch Ratings has also upgraded the Bank's Viability Rating (VR) from 'b+' to 'bb-'and has affirmed the Government Support Rating (GSR) at 'bbb-'.

Bank of India share price:

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Bank of India at 'BBB-' with Stable outlook. Fitch has also upgraded the Viability Rating (VR) of the Bank to 'BB-' from 'B+'.