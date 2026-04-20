Waaree Technologies zooms 105% in 8 trading days; Microcap firm clarifies

Waaree Technologies share price

Waaree Technologies stock was locked at the 10 per cent upper circuit at ₹314.30 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade with only buyers seen at the counter.

Till 02:30 PM; around 189,000 shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 18,025 shares on the BSE.

In the past eight trading days, the stock price of Waaree Technologies zoomed 105 per cent from a level of ₹152.95 on April 4, 2026. Thus far in the month of April, the market price of the microcap stock skyrocketed 117 per cent. Currently, the company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹338.44 crore.

It had hit a 52-week high of ₹360.30 on July 21, 2025. The stock quotes 86 per cent below its all-time high of ₹2,209.40 touched on April 19, 2024. Waaree Technologies clarifies on price movement Waaree Technologies clarified that the price movement in the scrip of the company is absolutely market driven. The management of the company neither has any control nor has any knowledge of the reasons for the significant movement in price the scrip, the company said. “The company has made and will continue to make all the relevant disclosures in compliance as and when required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time with the BSE Limited,” Waaree Technologies said on clarification regarding significant movement in price of scrip.

Waaree Technologies overview Waaree Technologies is engaged in the business of manufacturing of batteries, catering to both industrial and consumer segments, with a particular focus on energy storage systems, electric vehicles (EVs). The company has faced multiple operational and financial challenges, including, higher input costs, underutilized production capacity, and slower-than-expected market traction. Despite the setbacks, the company has made considerable efforts in streamlining operations, optimizing working capital, restructuring its cost base, and upgrading technology and quality systems at the manufacturing facility. Significant steps have also been taken to diversify the product mix and enter new market segments such as lithium-ion batteries and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

India's battery manufacturing sector is poised for exponential growth driven by the Government’s initiatives like FAME-II, PLI scheme for ACC battery storage, and the push for electric mobility and renewable energy adoption. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on these developments, Waaree Technologies said in the FY25 annual report. The company has adopted advanced battery production techniques and adopts flexible manufacturing techniques to adapt to the market in terms of product delivery. The management has past experience in battery manufacturing and has better reach with customers. Further, the company expects good business from trading and sale of batteries and its product components. The EV pushes by government and domestic/C&I/Grid Scale Storage of energy will provide good business opportunities to the company, it added.