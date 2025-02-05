Weak demand weighs on Asian Paints Q3; analysts see more pain in near-term

On the bourses, Paint industry giant Asian Paints reported disappointing Q3FY25 results , largely falling short of market expectations, as weak demand in urban centres continued to impact the paint giant’s performance.On the bourses, Asian Paints share tanked up to 5.10 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 2,235 per share. Asian Paints share was also the top loser on BSE and NSE.

The company’s consolidated net profit attributable to the owners of the company declined 23.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,110.5 crore in Q3FY25, down from Rs 1,447.7 crore in Q3FY24.

Revenue also took a hit, falling 6.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 8,549.4 crore, compared to Rs 9,103.1 crore in the same quarter last year. Operating profit (Ebitda) plunged 20.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,636.7 crore, as against Rs 2,056.1 crore in Q3FY24. Consequently, Ebitda margin contracted 350 basis points Y-o-Y to 19.1 per cent, from 22.6 per cent a year ago..

On weak performance amid challenging conditions, Amit Syngle, managing director & CEO of Asian Paints, said, “The paint industry continued to be impacted by subdued demand conditions during the quarter, especially in urban centres. We registered a 6.6 per cent decline in overall coatings business in India, including Industrial. The domestic decorative business delivered a 1.6 per cent volume growth, but standalone revenues declined 7.5 per cent, impacted by weak festive season demand.”

Syngle also noted that while the company saw sequential improvements in operating margins, the adverse product mix, coupled with higher sales and distribution expenses, affected profitability compared to the previous year.

However, not all was bleak. The company’s Industrial Business showed strength, posting a 3.8 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth, boosted by strong performances in the General Industrial and Refinish segments. Additionally, Asian Paints saw continued expansion in its Home Décor business, along with a 5 per cent growth in its international portfolio, which surged 17.1 per cent in constant currency (CC) terms, driven by robust performance in the Middle East and a recovery in key Asian markets.

Despite these positive indicators, Asian Paints remains cautious. Syngle added, “In the near term, we remain cautiously optimistic on a recovery in demand conditions while we continue to invest in our brand and focus on innovation and customer centricity.”

The muted results by Asian Paints have led analysts to raise concerns about the company’s near-term outlook.

ICICI Securities predicts that Asian Paints will face subdued growth in CY25, despite a favourable base in Q4FY25. They expect the stress in urban markets, which has resulted in downtrading, to persist, hurting profitability. Furthermore, the competitive landscape is expected to intensify majorly by H1FY26 as Grasim expands its plants and distribution network, pressuring Asian Paints to prioritise market share over margins.

Additionally, rising commodity prices and the depreciation of the rupee add further challenges, analysts noted. Thus, ICICI Securities has reduced its FY25-26 earnings estimates by 3 per cent, maintaining a ‘Reduce’ rating. The brokerage has also revised the target price to Rs 2,200.

Meanwhile, Nuvama has set a revised target price of Rs 3,000 (down from Rs 3,185) while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating. Despite Q3FY25 results falling below expectations, with a 6.1 per cent decline in revenue and a 20.4 per cent drop in Ebitda, Nuvama highlights growth in the international business and the industrial sector as positives. They’ve also lowered their earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FY25-27 due to a weak demand outlook.

InCred Equities has set a target price of Rs 2,340 and maintained a ‘Reduce’ rating, citing weak sales. According to reports, Goldman Sachs, with a more cautious stance, has a Sell’ rating, lowering its target to Rs 2,275, primarily due to subdued demand and increasing competitive intensity in the market.

Among other brokerages, Morgan Stanley reportedly maintained an ‘Underweight’ rating and lowered the target price to Rs 2,358 per share. Jefferies also maintained an ‘Underperform’ rating, setting a target price of Rs 2,000. CLSA shared a similar outlook with an ‘Underperform’ rating and a target price of Rs 2,047. On the other hand, Macquarie remains more optimistic, maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating with a target price of Rs 2,650.

That said, as the paint industry grapples with subdued demand and rising costs, Asian Paints' near-term prospects remain uncertain, with analysts forecasting continued struggles in the coming months.

Asian Paints is India’s leading paint and decor company, ranked among the top 8 global coatings companies, with a consolidated turnover of Rs 35,382 crore. The company operates in 15 countries, with 27 manufacturing facilities, and serves consumers in over 60 countries through brands like Asian Paints, Apco Coatings, Asian Paints Berger, and more.