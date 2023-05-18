Weekly Expiry: Will Nifty hold 18,200 level at close today?

The NSE Nifty 50 benchmark index slipped 1.2 per cent in the last two days, whereas the overall open interest (OI) in the May futures contract declined by nearly 10 per cent. This indicates, likely unwinding of long positions on the Nifty May futures.

The Nifty 50 weekly contracts are entering the expiry day (Thursday) on a nervous note given the back-to-back losses in the last two trading sessions.