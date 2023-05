Among stocks, Vedant Fashions lost nearly 3 per cent. Its promoter Ravi Modi Family Trust was said to sell up to 9.88 per cent stake in the company via an offer for sale.

: In some respite from the last two-day selling, equity benchmark indices opened with firm gains on Thursday tracking strength in global equities on hopes that a deal to lift US debt ceiling will soon be reached to avoid default. The BSE Sensex rose 330 points to 61,890, and the NSE Nifty50 gained 72 points to 18,266.Axis Bank, ITC, HDFC twins, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel extended gains and rose 1 per cent each on the BSE, leading Sensex gains.The broader markets opened in line with benchmarks. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.5 per cent.