Bharti Airtel's Q4 results give hope, experts see stock gaining 10-25%

In Q4, the enterprise segment revenue was flat at Rs 4,790 crore, while the segment Ebitda grew by 3.3 per cent to Rs 1,970 crore. The FY23 segment Ebitda increased to Rs 7,400 crore (up 18 per cent YoY). The home services revenue was at Rs 1,100 crore (up 6 per cent QoQ) and Ebitda was at Rs 550 crore (up 6.8 per cent QoQ) with margins at 50.4 per cent (up 38bps QoQ). Although home services ARPU decreased by 1.5 per cent to Rs 614 (from Q3’s Rs 624), dilution was offset by subscriber addition of 7.2 per cent QoQ to 6.1 million. For FY23, segment Ebitda was at Rs 2,060 crore (up 28 per cent YoY). The DTH segment’s Ebitda was down 1.2 per cent QoQ to Rs 410 crore, with lower ARPU at Rs 153.

Airtel’s Africa operations delivered flat Q4 revenue and Ebitda at $1.3 billion (down 0.7 per cent QoQ) and $659 million (down 0.7 per cent QoQ), respectively. Total subscribers grew by 1.5 million, but ARPU was flat at $3.1, and Ebitda margins at 49.1 per cent. For FY23, Ebitda and profit after tax (PAT) were at $5.2 billion (up 12 per cent year-on-year or YoY) and $2.6 billion (up 11 per cent YoY) with net subscriber additions of 11.6 million (10.2 million additions in FY22).