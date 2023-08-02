Home / Markets / News / What does Fitch downgrade of US credit rating to AA+ mean for the markets?

What does Fitch downgrade of US credit rating to AA+ mean for the markets?

The development caused a flutter across equity markets, with most leading frontline global equity indices trading weak on Wednesday.

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
PremiumWeb Exclusive
Photo: Bloomberg

4 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 1:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Rating agency Fitch on Tuesday downgraded the US government's top credit rating to AA+ from AAA, citing fiscal deterioration over the next three years and repeated debt ceiling negotiations. The development caused a flutter across equity markets, with most leading frontline global equity indices trading weak.

ALSO READ: US ratings downgrade puts focus on remaining nations with top credit grade

Back home, the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 lost over 1 per cent each in intra-day deals to hit a low of 65,751.53 and 19,517.55 levels, respectively.

The development, according to Andrew Holland, chief executive officer, Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies, is a 'bolt from the blue' and the markets were not expecting this at all at the current juncture.

"The downgrade of US credit will have more implications for the debt/bond markets. The yield on the treasury is likely to rise going ahead. Investors will sell equities and move to safe-haven assets. It can trigger a risk-off trade for some time," Holland said.


Bond markets, too, felt the heat with the US yields on the benchmark 10-year bond surging to over 4 per cent. The US dollar index also moved up to around 102 levels.

Fitch's downgrade comes two months after President Joe Biden and the Republican-controlled House of Representatives reached a debt ceiling agreement that lifted the government's $31.4 trillion borrowing limit.

“In Fitch's view, there has been a steady deterioration in standards of governance over the last 20 years, including on fiscal and debt matters, notwithstanding the June bipartisan agreement to suspend the debt limit until January 2025,” Fitch said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Here's why Sensex tanked 800 points in Wednesday's intra-day trade

Meanwhile, those at Rabobank International, too, are surprised by the downgrade and suggest that the fiscal deterioration in the US has been going on for years. The expansive fiscal policy during the pandemic, they said, made the debt trajectory even worse. 

Governance has also been a problem for years and the most recent debt limit episode, according to them, actually showed a constructive approach by the House Republicans. 

“The timing of this downgrade seems a bit random. This could increase the pressure on Moody’s to follow suit, but it may prefer a good reason and wait for a specific incident. The Fitch downgrade, meanwhile, could have implications for index trackers and investment funds with AAA only mandate, which could lead to forced sales. But for now, markets remain sanguine about the downgrade,” wrote Philip Marey, senior US strategist at Rabobank International in a note.



Fitch's downgrade comes two months after President Joe Biden and the Republican-controlled House of Representatives reached a debt ceiling agreement that lifted the government's $31.4 trillion borrowing limit.

"In Fitch's view, there has been a steady deterioration in standards of governance over the last 20 years, including on fiscal and debt matters, notwithstanding the June bipartisan agreement to suspend the debt limit until January 2025," Fitch said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Prominent economists criticise Fitch Rating's decision to downgrade US

As regards key levels for Nifty50, Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart suggests investors keep a tab on the 20-day moving average, which will serve as a key indicator for how the markets are likely to play out in the near-to-medium term. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) too, he said, have turned net sellers in the past few days, which indicates some degree of nervousness.

"The recent downgrade of the US rating by Fitch may have a minor impact on the Indian market. Nevertheless, it could provide an opportunity for some investors to take profits, leading to a possible pullback. Signs of exhaustion are evident at higher market levels, following a strong rally from the March lows. If the Nifty50 begins to trade below its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) around 19,600, it might experience further decline toward 19,300 and then towards 18,888 levels," Meena said.

Also Read

Fitch says outlook for Tata Steel positive, stable for JSW Steel

S&P affirms HDFC Bank's long-term issuer credit rating at 'BBB-'

Sensex ends above 65,000, Nifty 19,300 for the first time; RIL zooms 2.5%

Sensex soars 274 pts, Nifty near 19,400 as Bajaj Fin leaps 7%, Hero Moto 5%

RIL, ITC, HDFC twins lift Sensex 345 pts up; Bank Nifty hits new peak

Q1 Preview: Airtel ARPU may near Rs 200-mark; Voda to see muted subs churn

Sanghi Ind freezes at 5% upper circuit as Ambuja eyes buying majority stake

DLF, Lodha: Realty stocks enter next leg of upside post hitting new peaks

Escorts Kubota hits new high, gains 4% on strong Q1 results

Redington sinks 6% amid weak June quarter results

Topics :Market OutlookMarket trendsTrading strategiesstock market tradingFitch RatingsMarkets Sensex NiftyIndian equity marketsUS bond markets

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Chinese carmaker BYD faces investigation for underpaying tax in India: Rpt

Ambuja Cements to acquire majority stake in Sanghi Industries: Reports

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story