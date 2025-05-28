What drove SEPC share price 11% higher on Wednesday, May 28? Find out here

SEPC share price: SEPC shares were in demand in a weak market, with the stock rallying up to 10.51 per cent to an intraday high of ₹15.76 per share.

What triggered an 11% rally in SEPC share price today?

SEPC share price rose after it announced that arm, SEPC FZE, Sharjah, has secured a contract by Lauren Engineers & Constructors INC worth ₹75.6 crore (equivalent to $8.9 million).

In an exchange filing, SEPC said, “This is to inform you that SEPC FZE, Sharjah, UAE, our wholly owned subsidiary, has been awarded a contract by Lauren Engineers & Constructors INC for the construction, supply and installation of four units of 45,000 litre capacity steel tanks for a total consideration of $8.9 Million (equivalent to ₹756 million).

Under the terms of the order, SEPC will be responsible for the construction, supply and installation of four units of 45,000 litre capacity steel tanks.

Notably, the construction will take place in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

Also Read

ALSO READ | Here's why Bharat Dynamics shares were under pressure on May 28; details The project is expected to be delivered within 15 months from the start of the project (including commissioning).

SEPC Q4 results

The SEPC board of directors is scheduled to meet on Thursday, May 29, 2025, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25 & FY25).

About SEPC

SEPC, founded in June 2000, is among the leading providers of integrated Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services. The company engages in delivering end-to-end solutions across a wide range of sectors, including water, infrastructure, metallurgy, and process industries.

SEPC offers multidisciplinary services that cover design, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and project management.

ALSO READ | Why did this defence stock soar 32% in 2 days? Zoomed 57% so far in May SEPC operates in two main business areas including infrastructure and industrial EPC. In the infrastructure sector, the company is involved in projects such as drinking water systems, sewerage systems, and road construction for the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

The industrial EPC division focuses on steel plants, deep shaft mining, power plants, and process plants.

SEPC has a diverse client base, including major organisations like Tata Steel, NMDC Ltd, and Delhi Jal Board, showcasing its capabilities across a variety of industries.

Last checked on BSE, SEPC’s market capitalisation stood at ₹2,913 crore. It falls under the BSE SmallCap category.